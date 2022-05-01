Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get this refurbished MacBook Air at 75% less than the original price

A MacBook Air is a perfect travel laptop, but new ones are pretty expensive. Fortunately, you can get the same features on refurbished units at lower prices.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Travel is almost back to normal again, and remote work is more widespread than ever, so you can work from pretty much anywhere you choose, not just from your home. Of course, you'll need to put together the right kinds of services and equipment, and a great lightweight laptop should be a top priority. Those models can be pretty expensive, though, which means this refurbished Apple MacBook Air is a great bargain.

This 2014 unit has a 13.3-inch backlit TFT display with a 1440x900 resolution, a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, so it can very likely do any on-the-go jobs you need it to. In addition, the integrated Intel HD 5000 GPU quickly renders high-quality images and streams videos smoothly with conservative power consumption. 

Naturally, it has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, but it also has 2 USB 3.0 ports, an SDXC card slot, Thunderbolt port. With macOS X Mavericks pre-installed, you have all you need in a razor-thin case of silver aluminum that weighs under three pounds and gives you 12 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle

$295.99 at ZDNet Academy

You'll barely even notice it in your bags. Yet, whether you're training for a new career, hunting for a new remote position, or running your own business from abroad, this MacBook Air should easily be able to handle anything you throw at it. An AC charger is included, and there's even a case thrown in with this bundle. In addition, this MacBook Air's grade "B" refurbished rating indicates that the body will have no more than light scratches/dents, while the bevel and case might have light scuffing.

If you're looking for an excellent travel laptop, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle is currently available for just $295.99, so you get all the great features of the units initially priced at $1,199 for a 75% discount.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments