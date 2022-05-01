Get this refurbished MacBook Air at 75% less than the original price

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Travel is almost back to normal again, and remote work is more widespread than ever, so you can work from pretty much anywhere you choose, not just from your home. Of course, you'll need to put together the right kinds of services and equipment, and a great lightweight laptop should be a top priority. Those models can be pretty expensive, though, which means this refurbished Apple MacBook Air is a great bargain.

This 2014 unit has a 13.3-inch backlit TFT display with a 1440x900 resolution, a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, so it can very likely do any on-the-go jobs you need it to. In addition, the integrated Intel HD 5000 GPU quickly renders high-quality images and streams videos smoothly with conservative power consumption.

Naturally, it has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, but it also has 2 USB 3.0 ports, an SDXC card slot, Thunderbolt port. With macOS X Mavericks pre-installed, you have all you need in a razor-thin case of silver aluminum that weighs under three pounds and gives you 12 hours of battery life.

You'll barely even notice it in your bags. Yet, whether you're training for a new career, hunting for a new remote position, or running your own business from abroad, this MacBook Air should easily be able to handle anything you throw at it. An AC charger is included, and there's even a case thrown in with this bundle. In addition, this MacBook Air's grade "B" refurbished rating indicates that the body will have no more than light scratches/dents, while the bevel and case might have light scuffing.

If you're looking for an excellent travel laptop, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle is currently available for just $295.99, so you get all the great features of the units initially priced at $1,199 for a 75% discount.