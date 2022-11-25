Black Friday is here -- you no longer have to wait to snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Black Friday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Black Friday deals into categories.
Latest Black Friday deals
12:45pm ET
- Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $79 (save $101) at Walmart
- Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Turntable for $175 (save $44) at Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device for $30 (save $44) at Walmart
12:30pm ET
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $480 (save $320) at Best Buy
- JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $90 (save $40) at Target
- Sony UBP-X800M2 Streaming 4K Blu-Ray Player for $250 (save $80) at Best Buy
12:15pm ET
- HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer for $45 (save $40) at Amazon
- Wemax Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectorfor $1,890 (save $810) at Amazon
- Adonit Neo Duo Stylus for $38.50 (save $16.50) at Amazon
12:00pm ET
- HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for $50 (save $50) at Amazon
- Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller for $49 (save $20) at Walmart
- Hanmilt 4K camera drone bundle for $136 (save $164) at Amazon
11:45am ET
- Onn 50-inch 4K Roku smart TV for $148 (save 59) at Walmart
- Zendure portable laptop charger 26899mAh for $166 (save $64) at Amazon
- Kyy 15.6" portable monitor for $110 (save $110) at Amazon
11:30am ET
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 for $79 (save $60) at Best Buy
- JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds for $10 (save $15) at Walmart
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable speaker for $229 (save $100) at Amazon
- Onn 10" kids tablet for $69 (save $60) at Walmart
11:15am ET
- Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for $280 (save $220) at Best Buy
- Samsung Odyssey 49" curved gaming monitor for $900 (save $500) at Amazon
- Echo Studio smart speaker for $155 (save $45) at Amazon
11:00am ET
- Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, get a $15 Amazon Gift Card for free w/ code 'APPLEDIGITAL'
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model gaming console for $319 (save $30) at Woot
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds for $39 (save $65) at Amazon
10:45am ET
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $79 (save $50) at Amazon
- Apple AirTag 4-pack for $79 (save $20) at Amazon
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $219 (save $135) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung 75" Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $580 (save $270) at Best Buy
- TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $228 (save $571) at Walmart
- TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K Smart Google TV for $400 (save $100) at Best Buy
- Samsung QN65QN90BA 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,577 (save $,1320) at Walmart
- Samsung 75-inch TU700D Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $630 (save $170) at BJ's
- Samsung Q90T 65-inch QLED TV for $1100 (save $998) at Amazon
- Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku TV for $150 (save $200) at Target
Best Black Friday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals for Black Friday.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- LG gram 16-inch notebook laptop for $799 (save $550) at Adorama
- Asus 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $179 (save $200) at Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 for $500 (save $300) at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 16" Laptop for $2,199 (save $500) at Best Buy
- HP 17.3" FHD laptop (12GB, 1TB) for $339 (save $560) at eBay
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 (11") laptop for $189 (eCoupon THINKBIGNOW) at Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $999 (save $1470) at Lenovo
Best Black Friday tablet deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping time of the year, but gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of stores to get the best deals. Now, you can get discounts on anything online. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $1,000 (save $600) at Best Buy
- Kindle Oasis for $165 (save $85) at Amazon
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 (save $40) at Walmart
- Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi,128GB)for $799 (save $300) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- ASUS TUF Gaming 27" LCD Widescreen Adaptive Sync Monitor for $170 (save $130) at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch Console, Mario Kart 8, Nintendo Switch Online Membership bundle for $300 (save $100) at Walmart
- Samsung 24-inch LED FHD AMD FreeSync Monitor for $100 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) for $219 (save $80) at Woot
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $570 (save $130) at Amazon
- Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $1299 (save $1000) at Newegg
- PlayStation 5 digital edition God of War: Ragnarok bundle for $459 at Walmart
- Meta Quest 2 with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 for $349 (save $50) at Amazon
Best Black Friday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount for $65 (save 65) at Amazon
- Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt Door Lock for $117 (save $62) at Wellbots
- Sobro Smart Side Table for $699 (save $100) at Wellbots
- Blueair bedroom air purifier for $97 (save $42) at Amazon
- Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for $99 (save $150) at Walmart
- Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact for $349 (save $200) at Home Depot
- Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights with Camera for $58 (save $32) at Amazon
- Skylight 10-inch digital frame for $127 (save $31) at Amazon
- Blink wireless outdoor security camera 5-pack for $190 (save $190) at Lowe's
- TaoTronics home air purifier for $35 (save $45) at Newegg
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with HomeKit for $10 (save $8) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Black Friday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Roku Premiere 4K/ HDR streaming player for $19 (save $16) at Walmart
Best Black Friday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $70 (save $100) at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 noise canceling headphones for $249 (save $80) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max for $450 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Philips Fidelio L3 Flagship Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for $150 (save $200) at Amazon
- Sony ZX110 one-ear wired headphones for $15 (save $13.50) at Office Depot
- Lightning deal: Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC headphones, low stock, for $47 (save $17) at Amazon
- JBL Quantum 600 wireless over-ear headset for $50 (save $100) at Woot
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (save $82) at Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds for $142 (save $58) at Wellbots
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $289 (save $140) at eBay
Best Black Friday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 cell phone for $1,369 (save $430) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone for $599 (save $400) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phone for $869 (save $330) at Amazon
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphone for $949 (save $50) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Fitbit Inspire 2 for $49 (save $51) at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $149 (save $151) at Walmart
- Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $150 (save $80) at Target
Best Black Friday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday is here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- JBL Charge 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (save $60) at Amazon
- Bose Wave music system IV for $299 (save $200) at Bose
More Black Friday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display for $1,400 (save $600) at Best Buy
- Echo Frames (2nd Gen) smart glasses for $130 (save $140) at Amazon
- Samsung 980 PRO 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD with Heatsink for $120 (save $60) at Adorama
- ThermoPro meat thermometer, display for $15 (save $9) at Amazon
- Aerogarden hydroponic kit for $52 (save $47) at Amazon
- Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop for $410 (save $240) at Amazon
- SWFT Volt eBike for $600 (save $300) at Best Buy
- NordicTrack commercial studio cycle for $899 (save $601 ENDS IN 17 HOURS) at Amazon
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October.
And don't forget there's Cyber Monday!
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
Want to find more deals?
