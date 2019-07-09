MacBook Air and MacBook Pro updated

Apple has updated the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and both are available at a reduced price as part of Apple's Back to School promotion.

The MacBook Air gets an updated True Tone display for a more comfortable viewing experience and a new lowered price, now $1,099 regular pricing, and $999 for college students. It also features the new keyboard design that Apple introduced back in May with the updated MacBook Pros in an attempt to solve keyboard issues that have been plaguing users.

Otherwise, the MacBook Air will be sold in the same configurations as before, with storage starting at 128GB of storage.

Apple as also released an updated 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro, with prices starting at $1,299, or $1,199 for college students. This new MacBook Pro comes equipped with an 8th-generation quad-core processor in the base model, and improved graphics processor. It also comes equipped with the Touch Bar and Touch ID, along with Apple's T2 security chip for added security.

It also features the updated keyboard.

"College students love the Mac — it's the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing. "With a lower student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at a lower price for students, there's never been a better time to bring a Mac to college."

Students who purchase a Mac, an iPad Pro, or an iPad Air will also get a free pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, priced at $349.95.

Both are available immediately.

