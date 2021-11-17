Managing a remote team is much easier when everyone's audio has these four features

StackCommerce

It's an inescapable fact that audio and video quality can profoundly affect remote meetings, no matter which platform is being used to conduct them. However, although it might not be obvious, there are other significant factors to consider besides hardware and Wi-Fi signals. Since meetings are vital to managing a remote team, there are features that everyone's audio solution should include to make them more effective for everyone.

Krisp offers HD voice support as well as acoustic and room echo cancellation. Users are also able to remove noise both from the microphone and speaker thanks to the program's bi-directional noise removal capability. You can watch this video for a quick overview of how Krisp works to improve the quality of remote meetings by eliminating background noise. But to really appreciate all of the app's benefits, much more detail is required.

Krisp can make managing a remote team a lot easier with four crucial features:

1. AI-based noise reduction technology for the win

It can't be denied that working from home, at the beach, or anywhere in the world offers a lot to enjoy. However, although office meetings could be longer and more boring than necessary, they didn't often have to contend with barking dogs, crying babies, or emergency sirens. As it turns out, all of those things can make remote meetings longer and more stressful than necessary as well. Fortunately, Krisp can make all of those and more just...go away.

While there are various ways of reducing background noise on a computer or laptop mic, Krisp harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to recognize and remove disruptive sounds. The underlying technology is based on deep neural networks and is trained using thousands of hours of audio, 50,000 distinct speakers, and 20,000 different noises.

Best of all, it works with any headphone, speaker, and wired or wireless microphone on any platform that allows you to choose a mic and change the audio settings. It's one of the best noise-canceling apps for both Windows and Mac. There's even a low power mode to reduce the amount of CPU usage to the absolute minimum, which allows you to use your laptop in places where there are no power outlets available, including the great outdoors.

2. Integration is a necessity when managing a remote team.

No one has the time or inclination to rearrange their workflow around proprietary technology. Any tool that is supposed to improve operations, or make managing a remote team easier, absolutely must include frictionless integration with existing popular platforms. Krisp easily integrates with all major audio and video tools like Teams, Slack, Zoom and more than 800 other communication apps.

3. Easy recording means easy sharing, which keeps everyone on the same page.

Collaboration is key when managing a remote team. If everyone is in different locations around the city or worldwide, the only way to keep operations running smoothly is to make sure communication is as easy as possible. But if everyone isn't working the same hours, then recordings become more important. Krisp makes it easy to instantly record the audio of your online meetings at any time, with any conferencing app, and then share them with a link.

4. Oh yes, privacy compliance applies to audio, too.

Quite frankly, anything that makes data privacy protection easier is a huge bonus when it comes to managing a remote team. And Krisp has that covered. The company is completely transparent in its own privacy policy, and it is in full compliance with GDPR. Furthermore, the company offers maximum privacy to its users because all audio processing is performed locally. Your voice and audio will never leave your device.

Krisp makes it possible for all business professionals to increase the effectiveness of their online meetings. Still, there is no question that it makes managing a remote team a whole lot easier. Remote employees are less distracted by noise while working from home or anywhere else, allowing them to be more focused and productive during online calls.

Why not demo the software Forbes, Gartner, and Time are hailing as one of the best tech innovations in recent history? Try Krisp today, so you can personally experience all that it has to offer.