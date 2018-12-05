Max out your new Mac mini with iFixit's new RAM upgrade kit

If you're thinking of buying the new 2018 Mac mini - or maybe you've already bought one - you can save hundreds of dollars by upgrading the RAM yourself rather than buying it from Apple.

iFixit has released a new upgrade kit that gives you all the tools you need, as well as more RAM, to upgrade your new Mac mini.

Called the Mac mini Late 2018 Memory Maxxer RAM Upgrade Kit, the kit comes with the following:

One or two (depending on whether you buy the 16 GB or 32 GB kit) PC4-21300 16 GB RAM chip

Spudger

iFixit opening tool

Angled tweezers

Precision bit driver

4 mm precision bits required for the job (Torx T5, Torx TR6, and Torx TR10)

iFixit's tools are some of the best available - I know, because I use them every day! - and will make the upgrade process as smooth and as painless for you as possible.

This means that if you have a 2018 Mac mini with the base 8 GB of RAM, you can upgrade to 16 GB for only $165, compared to the $200 Apple wants of the extra RAM. And as a bonus, you can also make use of one of the 4 GB RAM modules, which means you end up with 20 GB of RAM!).

If you got for iFixit's 32 GB kit, which costs $325, you're actually saving a massive $275 compared to what Apple charges for the RAM.

iFixit has also published a handy 2018 Mac mini RAM upgrade guide.

My ZDNet colleague David Gewirtz carried out this upgrade, and documented the process (even publishing a video) explaining how to carry out this upgrade. However, note that Gewirtz is very experienced when it comes to carrying out hardware upgrades, and he describes the process as "a tiresome and fiddly process that's not for the faint of heart."

You have been warned!

