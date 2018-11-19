Microsoft: We've pulled buggy Outlook 2010 patches over crashes

Microsoft has withdrawn two updates for Outlook 2010 published on November 6, after reports that they have been causing the app to crash on startup.

Microsoft's run of botched updates continues, this time affecting users of its Outlook 2010 productivity suite.

The company has pulled both KB4461522 and KB2863821, and notes on their respective support pages that after installing them, users "may experience crashes in Microsoft Access or other applications".

The two updates were non-security patches and affect Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2. The updates were pulled on November 15.

However, Microsoft has also posted an alert about the security update KB4461529, once again because it causes Outlook to crash.

"After updating Outlook 2010 to the November 2018 Public Update KB 4461529 Outlook crashes or closes suddenly on start-up. The issue only affects 64-bit installations of Outlook 2010," Microsoft warns.

That patch, released on last week's November Patch Tuesday, fixed four remote code execution flaws that could be exploited via email or a malicious website.

While it does cause Outlook to crash too, because it resolves security issues that Microsoft considers are likely to be exploited, it does not recommend users remove the security update.

Until it has a fix, Microsoft is suggesting users try Outlook Web Access instead.

"Microsoft is investigating the issue and we will update this page when further details become available. As a workaround, you could try using Outlook Web Access," it said.

After finally rereleasing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, having removed the data-destroying bug, Microsoft last week acknowledged the release had a known mapped-drives bug.

