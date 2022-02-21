Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

New Accointing users get 60% off easier crypto-tax filing

You don't need to hire CPAs to file your taxes on your crypto transactions anymore.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Tax season is upon us and if you've been hiring professionals to file your returns because your crypto transactions seemed too complicated, help is at hand.

Crypto

The Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) provides everything you need in order to easily file your crypto taxes yourself, and new users can currently get it at 60% off. Its Trader Plan and base software are also available for the same discount. 

Accointing allows you to track, manage, and report all of your cryptocurrency transactions in just one place. The platform features more than 300 integrations that you can access on both your desktop and mobile devices. You can import your crypto transactions with them, as well as calculate wins and losses automatically. 

The efficient crypto tracker and dashboard will help you to analyze your performance and dive deep into your transactions in real-time, providing an incredible user experience. Only 5 clicks are necessary to create a customized report for your crypto taxes, so you can generate one for your CPA in less than five minutes. You can also generate a Form 8949 for your Schedule D or a TurboTax file that you can drag and drop online.

The platform also has a tax-loss harvesting tool and more. But it isn't even just about taxes. You can set up alerts, research which tokens are trending, explore the market and review its overall performance. You can even share your curated personalized token lists on Twitter.

Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan)

$39 at ZDNet Academy

Accointing Crypto Tax Software is the most affordable complete crypto tax software available. It's been featured in Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance, and Seeking Alpha, It also won the Best Portfolio Tracker category in the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

If this all sounds interesting, but you haven't felt confident enough to dip your toe in the blockchain pool yet, maybe a little training on crypto and NFTs would help. If you're on the crypto train already, don't pass up this chance to get the software that lets you file your own crypto taxes.

Grab the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) today while new users can get 40% off the $299 MSRP and pay only $119.99. Two other versions are also available at 40% — the Regular Accointing Crypto Tax Software instead of the Pro version, for just $29.99 and a Trader Plan for $79.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related