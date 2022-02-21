New Accointing users get 60% off easier crypto-tax filing

StackCommerce

Tax season is upon us and if you've been hiring professionals to file your returns because your crypto transactions seemed too complicated, help is at hand.

The Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) provides everything you need in order to easily file your crypto taxes yourself, and new users can currently get it at 60% off. Its Trader Plan and base software are also available for the same discount.

Accointing allows you to track, manage, and report all of your cryptocurrency transactions in just one place. The platform features more than 300 integrations that you can access on both your desktop and mobile devices. You can import your crypto transactions with them, as well as calculate wins and losses automatically.

The efficient crypto tracker and dashboard will help you to analyze your performance and dive deep into your transactions in real-time, providing an incredible user experience. Only 5 clicks are necessary to create a customized report for your crypto taxes, so you can generate one for your CPA in less than five minutes. You can also generate a Form 8949 for your Schedule D or a TurboTax file that you can drag and drop online.

The platform also has a tax-loss harvesting tool and more. But it isn't even just about taxes. You can set up alerts, research which tokens are trending, explore the market and review its overall performance. You can even share your curated personalized token lists on Twitter.

Accointing Crypto Tax Software is the most affordable complete crypto tax software available. It's been featured in Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance, and Seeking Alpha, It also won the Best Portfolio Tracker category in the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

If this all sounds interesting, but you haven't felt confident enough to dip your toe in the blockchain pool yet, maybe a little training on crypto and NFTs would help. If you're on the crypto train already, don't pass up this chance to get the software that lets you file your own crypto taxes.

Grab the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) today while new users can get 40% off the $299 MSRP and pay only $119.99. Two other versions are also available at 40% — the Regular Accointing Crypto Tax Software instead of the Pro version, for just $29.99 and a Trader Plan for $79.99.