PCs, desks lead uncertain back-to-school buying season

If you're a parent wondering what to buy for remote, hybrid, or in-person back-to-school this year, you're not alone. Most parents (66%) haven't received a supplies list, and the only certainty is households are preparing for a heavy dose of remote learning.

According to an updated August survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, 63% of consumers are expecting at least some school and college classes to take place online this year, up from 55% in early July. The survey ran from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11 and covered 7,659 consumers.

In addition, 76% of respondents plan to make purchases specifically related to online education, up from 72% in July. Thirty-seven percent of respondents were planning to buy a laptop, steady in August and July, and 26% say they will buy accessories such as a mouse or flash drive, up from 21% in July.

Furniture is also a big category, which isn't surprising given Wayfair's results, as 23% plan to buy desks or chairs in August, up from 17% in July.

Simply put, consumers are building home classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other odds and ends:

54% said they are spending more on electronics and computer equipment.

47% of respondents said they are spending more on clothing.

K-12 shoppers have completed 41% of their shopping.

College shoppers have completed 50%.

