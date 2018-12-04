Samsung expands One UI beta to unlocked Galaxy Note 9 users

Samsung on Tuesday officially began expanding its One UI Beta to Note 9 users in the US. Last week, the enrollment banner was spotted by a handful of Note 9 users, however, after signing up for the program the necessary software update was nowhere to be found.

ZDNet can confirm the program is once again accepting registrations, and the update is indeed rolling out.

There's a catch, of course. The program is only available to unlocked Note 9 users - specifically, the SM-960U1 variant of the unlocked Note 9 in the US. If you are unsure which model you have, you can check it in Settings > About Phone.

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

To register for the One UI beta on a Note 9, open the Samsung+ app and tap on the banner advertising the beta program. Follow the prompts and accept the terms of the program.

After successfully enrolling your Note 9 in the program, you'll need to download and install the software update in Settings > Software Update. It can take some time for the update to reach your device, so keep checking back if it's not available right away.

One UI is Samsung's name for its simplified approach to Android Pie 9.0. The interface has been overhauled in a bid to make smartphones easier to use with one hand and help the user focus on the task at hand.

As with the One UI beta for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users, the Note 9 beta is available to participants a first come, first served basis. Meaning at some point Samsung will stop the registration process, preventing new users from joining.

Samsung is expected to officially release the One UI update to S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 users starting in January.