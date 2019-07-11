Samsung Galaxy S10 update is causing huge problems for some users

Samsung has pushed an update to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus that is locking users out of their handsets.
The problem is being reported by Samsung owners both on Samsung's support forum and Reddit.
The problem, which seems to be related to an update which was pushed out earlier this week, causes Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus handsets to restart and ask for a PIN code (even where no code was entered). Entering a PIN code causes the handset to restart and ask for a PIN code again.
To add to the confusion, it seems that not all handsets are affected by the issue.
The only known solution to the issue at present is to carry out a hardware reset. While this seems to be effective, without a backup it means the loss of all your data.
Samsung is no stranger to blunders. The Note 7 battery fires and the Galaxy Fold screen breakages being two that spring to mind.
If you're being offered an update and haven't yet applied it, I recommend that you hold off until a fix is issued.
Samsung was approached for comment, but none was received in time for publication.
