Save $50 on Teracube: A CES 2020 finalist smartphone built with sustainability in mind

According to the United Nations E-Waste Coalition and the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy, the world produces as much as 50 million tons of electronic and electrical waste each year. Think of how that number is created. Dropped phones, faulty batteries, new and exciting phone releases, phones dying just beyond warranty. There are myriad bad reasons why there is so much electronic waste in the world.

Teracube founder and CEO Sharad Mittal set out to solve that problem. Teracube is a phone composed of sustainable, ethically-sourced materials made by factories with the best labor conditions, that comes with a four-year warranty. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, it's significantly more budget-friendly than new Apple or Android phones, and, thanks to the warranty and cheaper repairs, it stays with you for longer, reducing e-waste. That also means you won't have to spend money on an expensive upgrade or replacement if something happens to your phone outside of the warranty. (After four years, you'll probably be eligible for an upgrade anyway.)

Teracube is a reliable alternative to the highest end phones so you can feel good about it when it comes to tech, too. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, it's in line with some of the most expensive, high-end phones on the market today. The phone has a fast MediaTek Hello Octa-core processor for smooth performance and comes GSM unlocked so you can use it with compatible carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile.

