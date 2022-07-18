/>
Spruce up any room in your home with nearly 30% off this vertical planter

Find a home for your plants anywhere with this $175 garden system.
For plant lovers, any shopping trip to the nursery is a vacation. But shopping for plant holders? Not so much. Finding a place to store your leafy friends can be challenging, especially if you're in a smaller home. And we haven't quite achieved mass-market plants that will replace our lamps, so replacing your electronics is out of the question. But finally, there's a planting system that hits the trifecta. It's practical, compact, and attractive, and right now, it just got a lot cheaper. For a limited time, the Sagano Garden Vertical Planter is 29% off the MSRP of $175.

This innovative gardening solution consists of a solid, 64-inch high polypropylene post that fits into a sturdy base. Next, attach a series of planters with secure metal brackets to that post. The whole assembly process takes just a few minutes, and when you're done, you've got a garden that takes up just two feet of floor space.

There's room for five plants of various sizes in the Sagano, making it valuable for just about any room, yard, or patio. Set it by the front door or back deck and create a welcoming floral array or butterfly garden. Wake up a corner of the living room or office with a few choice ferns, or put it near the kitchen and start planting fresh herbs.

The base is equipped with wheels so that you can move it around at will. And the pots and stakes are just as easy to take off as they are to put on so that you can move plants into larger soil beds as they grow. The Sagano is cleverly designed for plant lovers without a lot of space, but the attractive design lets it work well in any home.

Start planting your garden with these Sagano Garden Indoor and Outdoor Vertical Vertical Planters for $175, over $75 off the previous sale price.

