Store up to 10TB of files in the cloud with a $90 lifetime Prism Drive plan

Prism Drive lets you upload music, videos, images, and more to free up space on your computer and mobile devices.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

Constantly deleting files to make way for new ones on your computer and mobile devices can be a hassle. Unfortunately, while storage capacities get bigger, so do the sizes of our videos, images, and music files. Traditionally, you could've purchased an unwieldy external drive to house your precious files, but cloud storage drives allow you to stay mobile. Prism Drive, for example, offers a 10TB lifetime cloud storage plan for just $80. That's more than enough to expand your inexpensive Chromebook's potential!

With Prism Drive, you can enjoy impressive upload speeds while accessing all your files from any of your devices in one place. With its easy-to-use drag and drop interface, Prism Drive lets you upload all kinds of files, including MP4, JPEG, XLS, PPT, and much more. Once uploaded, you can select and move existing files and folders. Plus, the platform provides inline previews, so you don't have to download your photos, videos, or documents to view them quickly.

After your files are uploaded to your Prism Drive, you can access them on an unlimited number of devices. And you can rest assured that they are protected by powerful encryption and privacy regulation compliance. In addition, Prism Drive ensures that your data is secure by meeting or exceeding industry standards.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

 $89 at ZDNet Academy

You are also allowed an unlimited amount of shared traffic. So all you have to do is generate password-protected links, and then you can easily share massive video, audio, and image files. Additionally, you can easily recover deleted files from the Trash folder, where they are stored for 30 days.

Prism Drive provides simple, secure, fast storage that allows you to save all kinds of files from any of your devices and access them wherever you like. It's easy to see why users gave it 4.5 out of 5 on our store. For instance, verified purchaser Amir Khulad shared, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year, and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Stop worrying about hard drive space and store your massive files in the cloud. Get a Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) today for only $89.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

