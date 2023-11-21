'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best sci-fi books to gift this holiday
The holidays are approaching quickly, and you might be looking forward to catching up on some reading. You might also be looking for books to gift the techie or science bookworm in your life. From science nonfiction to post-apocalyptic science fiction, we've got you covered. (If you're looking to take books on the go, you can also the best Black Friday Kindle deals right now.)
Also: The best Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
We've rounded up the best books for someone who has always been curious about all topics surrounding tech, science, or the future. If you're looking for more gift ideas, check out our gift guides for best tech gifts, best holiday tech gifts under $50, and best Black Friday deals under $30.
Best sci-fi books (fiction)
Never Let Me Go centers around the lives of Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy and the relationships they form at a mysterious English boarding school called Hailsham. The students live a very sheltered life for a special reason, and it is only when Kathy ventures into the outside world with her friends that she begins to realize the truth. The sci-fi mystery unravels beautifully, and is well worth a read.
If you're looking to escape into a new world, Red Rising takes place in the future where people are organized into a social hierarchy based on color -- Reds being the lowest class and Golds the top class. Darrow and the rest of the Reds work under the surface of Mars, mining helium-3 all day in the hopes of terraforming the planet.
Also: The best book lights you can buy right now
However, Darrow soon learns the shocking truth that humanity already reached the surface of the planet a long time ago. Driven by vengeance and justice, Darrow sets out to infiltrate the ranks all the way up to Gold and take down his enemies.
Candace Chen is trying to survive a post-apocalyptic US. The world has been shut down by a mysterious fever that turns people into zombie-like figures. Candace joins a group of survivors led by a former IT worker called Bob, who tells the group he will take them to the Facility, where it is supposedly safe.
Also: Keep your books in one place with the best reading tablets
Though it was published before the Covid-19 pandemic, Severance has several echoes of those early days of lockdowns. It's eerie and interesting, and worth your time if you're into post-apocalyptic fiction.
I first read The Handmaid's Tale in high school, but it's become one of those books I still think about to this day. The story follows Offred, a Handmaid in a place called the Republic of Gilead. During a time of declining births, Offred and other women have lost their basic rights and are only valued for their ability to reproduce.
The book shifts back to Offred's memories from the past before the world around her changed, and it remains an extremely compelling read. If you've already read The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood also published a sequel called The Testaments.
This book is for a younger audience, so if you're looking to gift your kid who loves to read or a child who's fascinated by time travel, this is a great option.
Also: The best blue light blocking glasses
The story is about sixth-grader Miranda who begins to receive messages from somebody who can seemingly predict events that will happen in the future -- including somebody's death.
Best science and technology books (non-fiction)
Your internet history is the portal to your deepest thoughts, biases, and beliefs. Everybody Lies answers questions such as "Do parents secretly favor boy children over girls?" and "Do violent films affect the crime rate?" Stephens-Davidowitz uses data that researchers have collated from people's Google search results to answer these questions.
Also: The best reading tablets
This book for the reader who is curious about how the world works and the dichotomy between the appearance versus reality of what people say and what they actually think or believe.
If you have a passion for photography but don't know where to start, National Geographic has a simple guide to the basics. Whether you're using your digital camera or your smartphone, Joel Sartore breaks it down for you in short lessons.
Also: The best cameras for beginners: Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and more, compared
"Photography has been a passion of mine since a young age; however, it wasn't until college that I decided to take a class to actually polish my skills," ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz said. "It was there that my professor introduced me to this book that has all of the photography basics, and I still reference it before I do a shoot."
The book describes two types of thought, System 1 and System 2. The first system is described as one's impulsive and immediate thoughts, while the second system is described as slower, more deliberate thinking.
Psychologist Daniel Kahneman walks the reader through a series of experiments explaining what causes each system of thought to be activated. This is a great choice for someone who wants to get into psychology without jumping into hard science.
This book has been sitting on my shelf, ready to be read during the holidays. Sapiens incorporates history and science to explain how at least six different species of humans a hundred thousand years ago became one species -- homo sapiens -- and the different "revolutions" that led humans to where they are today.
Which is the right book for you?
Still stuck on which book is right for you? You should narrow down what type of genre you're looking for as well as your other interests or the interests of the person who is receiving the book. For instance, it wouldn't make sense to gift your friend with National Geographic Photo Basics if they have no interest in photography. Check out which book suits your interests.
|Choose this book...
|If you want or are...
|Never Let Me Go
|A coming-of-age novel that follows the lives of children who grow up at a boarding school. If you love reading science fiction without things becoming too "sciencey" this is a great option.
|Red Rising
|A book with vivid world-building that takes place on a different planet. This book will transport you to a different planet.
|Severance
|A book that follows life before and after an infection that affects the whole world. If you're interested in post-apocalyptic fiction or live in New York City, this book might draw you in.
|The Handmaid's Tale
|A book you can also watch as a show. First released in 2017 on Hulu, The Handmaid's Tale is also available to watch on other streaming platforms such as Apple TV, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.
|When You Reach Me
|A book you can gift for your kid or another child. This is a great read for the elementary or middle school grade levels.
|Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are
|A book that reveals people's innermost thoughts through their Google search results. Its findings will keep you hooked until the end.
|National Geographic Photo Basics
|A book that teaches you basic photography skills. If you're looking to start a new hobby or need a quick refresher on how to take great photos, this one's for you.
|Thinking, Fast and Slow
|A book that explains our judgment process in decision-making. If you're also interested in psychology, this book goes through a series of experiments that led to the psychologist's findings.
|Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
|A book that incorporates a historical aspect to the science of how humans came to be. If you want to go back in time and examine the defining events of human history, this book explains it for you.