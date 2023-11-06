'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best early Black Friday Kindle deals
Shopping for the reader in your life ahead of the holiday season? Then you've surely considered buying them a Kindle. Whether you use the e-reader for on-the-go novel reading, making a dent in your magazine subscriptions, or consolidating space by packing thousands of titles within one compact device, Kindle e-readers are portable reading powerhouses.
You can store anywhere from 250 to 300 e-books on 1GB of available storage on a Kindle, according to the Book Buff. So let's say you buy a standard Kindle Paperwhite, one of Kindle's most popular models. The standard model comes with 8GB of storage, so you could store 2,400 e-books on the e-reader, and even more if you upgrade your storage.
There are a few Kindle models that serve different use cases, like the Kindle Scribe, which doubles as a digital notebook, or the Paperwhite, which offers a thinner design, a waterproof display, and a battery life of ten weeks.
More: Best early Black Friday deals
Whether you opt for the original Kindle model or a newer one with features, you can take advantage of deals and sales on a select number of models and bundles right now, ahead of Black Friday. We rounded up the early Black Friday Kindle deals worth your attention.
- Current price: $380
- Original price: $420
Unlike other Kindle models, you can read and write on this one. Annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter. The Scribe is front-lit and glare-free with the longest battery life out of all the Kindle models, so you can spend weeks doodling and reading and mere minutes thinking about re-charging.
- Current price: $238
- Original price: $258
You can grab one of the most popular Kindle models for $20 off right now. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with a few added features, like a wireless charging dock and a fabric cover to protect your e-reader. Store thousands of books on the device and spend weeks reading them before you'll even need to consider recharging.
- Current price: $245
- Original price: $265
If you're interested in snagging a Paperwhite but want one with a leather cover, this Signature Edition Essentials Bundle comes with a gorgeous maroon leather cover, and it's currently $20 off. Additionally, the bundle includes a wireless charging dock, Wi-Fi without ads, and 32GB of storage. A single charge gives you 10 weeks of reading, and the 300ppi glare-free display is perfect for reading in sunny or shady weather.
- Current price: $135
- Original price: $150
Maybe you don't want all the bells and whistles that come with the more elevated Kindle models, like the Paperwhite, Scribe, or Oasis. Maybe you just want a nice device for easy reading -- oh, and a cover for extra protection. The Kindle Essential bundle takes the flagship e-reader and adds on a case and a power adapter. The original Kindle has 16GB of storage for thousands of books and a battery life that lasts up to six weeks.
Best Kindle accessory deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is on Nov. 24 this year, and many of your favorite big box retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Black Friday technically takes place on Nov. 24, many big retailers run deals throughout the month.
How did we choose these early Black Friday Kindle deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What's the best early Black Friday Kindle deal?
Right now you can save $60 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The bundle comes with a fabric folio, a basic pen, and a power adapter.
Where can I find the best early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Best early Black Friday tablet deals
- Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Best early Black Friday monitor deals
- Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best early Black Friday VPN deals
- Best early Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple deals
- Best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best early Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best early Black Friday Dell deals
- Best early Black Friday HP deals
- Best early Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best early Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best early Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best early Black Friday iPad deals
- Best early Black Friday security camera deals
- Best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best early Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best early Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best early Black Friday streaming deals