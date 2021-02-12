Laptops we love: Most ZDNet writers prefer this notebook above all others

Write much? Need a supremely reliable laptop with a stellar keyboard? This is for you.

ZDNet's editors and technical contributors are an eclectic gang. From programmers to journalists, financial analysts to system integrators, our editorial team brings a diverse set of prior technology and business experience to their ZDNet work.

But they all have one thing in common: Long hours every day spent at their laptop keyboard. We first explored our writers' preferred productivity machines during our tours of their home offices. Now, we've gathered their laptops of choice here. Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome machines are all represented, which comes as no surprise. And one model rules the roost.