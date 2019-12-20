The very best deals in Microsoft's last-minute holiday sale

(Image: CNET)

We've been rounding up the best gift ideas and tech deals available throughout December -- so, of course, we have to tell you about Microsoft's new Countdown and Super Saturday sales event that kicks off Friday, Dec. 20 and lasts until Jan. 6. The sale includes deals on Xbox consoles and games, Surface devices, laptops, and even movies.

The best Microsoft Store holiday deals

Microsoft Surface device deals

Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundles, starting at $599 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 28: Save $300 on Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 28: Save up to $700 on Surface Book 2 -- runs Dec. 20 to Dec. 22: Microsoft Store.

-- runs Dec. 20 to Dec. 22: Save $320 on Surface Pro X (8/256) and Keyboard and Pen, now $1,249 - ends Dec. 24: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 24: Save $130 on Surface Go (8/128) and Type Cover, now $549 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.

Windows 10 laptop and desktop deals

Save up to $500 on select PCs and gaming devices, starting at $399 - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.

- ends Jan. 2: Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, now $1,499 - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 31: Save $210 on the HP Envy x360 13, now $549.99 - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 31: Save $100 on the Dell 24 Touch Monitor - ends Jan. 3: Microsoft Store.

Xbox console and games deals

Save $100 on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, now $149 - ends Dec. 25: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 25: Save $150 on Xbox One X consoles and free controller, now $349 - ends Dec. 31; controller ends Dec. 22: Microsoft Store.



- ends Dec. 31; controller ends Dec. 22: Get your first 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 - ends Jan. 6: Microsoft Store.

- ends Jan. 6: Get $10 off select Xbox Wireless controllers - ends Dec. 25: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 25: Free engraving on Xbox Design Lab controllers - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 31: Save up to 67% on over 850 Xbox digital games (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and more) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.

(Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and more) - ends Jan. 2: Save up to 50% on PC games (The Outer Worlds, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, and others) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.



Movie, TV show, and app deals

Save up to 45% on movies and TV shows (Die Hard Ultimate Collection, Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection, and others) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.

(Die Hard Ultimate Collection, Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection, and others) - ends Jan. 2: Save up to 30% on apps (Dolby Access, Amazon Music, Nitrado, and other) - ends Jan. 3: Microsoft Store.

Other device deals

Save on Bose audio products with $70 off (Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker) - ends December 30: Microsoft Store.

(Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker) - ends December 30: Save $30 on Turtle Beach Stealth 700 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 28: Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.

- ends Dec. 28: Save $200 on Samsung Note 10 and Note 10 and plus get a free wireless charger - ends Jan. 5: Microsoft Store.

