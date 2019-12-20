The very best deals in Microsoft's last-minute holiday sale

We've been rounding up the best gift ideas and tech deals available throughout December -- so, of course, we have to tell you about Microsoft's new Countdown and Super Saturday sales event that kicks off Friday, Dec. 20 and lasts until Jan. 6. The sale includes deals on Xbox consoles and games, Surface devices, laptops, and even movies.
The best Microsoft Store holiday deals
Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent coverage.
Microsoft Surface device deals
- Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundles, starting at $599 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.
- Save $300 on Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.
- Save up to $700 on Surface Book 2 -- runs Dec. 20 to Dec. 22: Microsoft Store.
- Save $320 on Surface Pro X (8/256) and Keyboard and Pen, now $1,249 - ends Dec. 24: Microsoft Store.
- Save $130 on Surface Go (8/128) and Type Cover, now $549 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.
Windows 10 laptop and desktop deals
- Save up to $500 on select PCs and gaming devices, starting at $399 - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.
- Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, now $1,499 - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.
- Save $210 on the HP Envy x360 13, now $549.99 - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.
- Save $100 on the Dell 24 Touch Monitor - ends Jan. 3: Microsoft Store.
Xbox console and games deals
- Save $100 on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, now $149 - ends Dec. 25: Microsoft Store.
- Save $150 on Xbox One X consoles and free controller, now $349 - ends Dec. 31; controller ends Dec. 22: Microsoft Store.
- Get your first 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 - ends Jan. 6: Microsoft Store.
- Get $10 off select Xbox Wireless controllers - ends Dec. 25: Microsoft Store.
- Free engraving on Xbox Design Lab controllers - ends Dec. 31: Microsoft Store.
- Save up to 67% on over 850 Xbox digital games (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and more) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.
- Save up to 50% on PC games (The Outer Worlds, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, and others) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.
Movie, TV show, and app deals
- Save up to 45% on movies and TV shows (Die Hard Ultimate Collection, Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection, and others) - ends Jan. 2: Microsoft Store.
- Save up to 30% on apps (Dolby Access, Amazon Music, Nitrado, and other) - ends Jan. 3: Microsoft Store.
Other device deals
- Save on Bose audio products with $70 off (Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker) - ends December 30: Microsoft Store.
- Save $30 on Turtle Beach Stealth 700 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.
- Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 - ends Dec. 28: Microsoft Store.
- Save $200 on Samsung Note 10 and Note 10 and plus get a free wireless charger - ends Jan. 5: Microsoft Store.
