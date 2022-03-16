This CES-featured golf simulator is like having TopGolf at home

StackCommerce

Crowds returned to Las Vegas this year to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a trade convention that gathers some of the most innovative companies pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of tech. But sometimes, the best experiences aren't about moving forward. Instead, they focus on some of the classics.

Take, for instance, PhiGolf, a mobile and home Smart Golf Simulator featured at CES. This virtual golf simulator comes with a real swing stick, making it almost feel like you have your very own TopGolf -- except you can set it up in your home or take it to a friend's house to play an indoor round of golf whenever you want.

PhiGolf provides a way to get out on the links when the weather isn't cooperating. You can always find time to relax and play a round of golf, whether it's in the dead of winter or you're extremely busy. In fact, the simulator's flexibility and ease of use helped it raise more than $200,000 on Indiegogo, and it's earned four stars on Amazon from over 1,600 customer reviews.

This simulator uses a swing stick and a state-of-the-art sensor to emulate your natural golf swing. To play, simply download the app to your smartphone or tablet and mirror or cast it on your TV for an immersive experience. Speaking of, PhiGolf can take you to beautiful, photorealistic recreations of world-famous golf courses, and you can play a round without paying the greens fees.

You can play by yourself or share 18 with friends. The PhiGolf kit is lightweight and portable, too, so you can bring it to a friend's home for get-togethers. And if you feel like practicing your swing a little, PhiGolf's swing trainer lets you do so without a visit to the driving range.

See what this CES-featured technology can do for your golf handicap. Usually $249, the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is available for $229 right now. Or you can get two sets for just $498.

