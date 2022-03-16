Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This CES-featured golf simulator is like having TopGolf at home

Save $20 off this innovative home smart golf simulator for a limited time

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Crowds returned to Las Vegas this year to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a trade convention that gathers some of the most innovative companies pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of tech. But sometimes, the best experiences aren't about moving forward. Instead, they focus on some of the classics. 

Take, for instance, PhiGolf, a mobile and home Smart Golf Simulator featured at CES. This virtual golf simulator comes with a real swing stick, making it almost feel like you have your very own TopGolf -- except you can set it up in your home or take it to a friend's house to play an indoor round of golf whenever you want.

PhiGolf provides a way to get out on the links when the weather isn't cooperating. You can always find time to relax and play a round of golf, whether it's in the dead of winter or you're extremely busy. In fact, the simulator's flexibility and ease of use helped it raise more than $200,000 on Indiegogo, and it's earned four stars on Amazon from over 1,600 customer reviews. 

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

$229 at ZDNet Academy

This simulator uses a swing stick and a state-of-the-art sensor to emulate your natural golf swing. To play, simply download the app to your smartphone or tablet and mirror or cast it on your TV for an immersive experience. Speaking of, PhiGolf can take you to beautiful, photorealistic recreations of world-famous golf courses, and you can play a round without paying the greens fees.

You can play by yourself or share 18 with friends. The PhiGolf kit is lightweight and portable, too, so you can bring it to a friend's home for get-togethers. And if you feel like practicing your swing a little, PhiGolf's swing trainer lets you do so without a visit to the driving range.

See what this CES-featured technology can do for your golf handicap. Usually $249, the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is available for $229 right now. Or you can get two sets for just $498.

Prices subject to change.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Innovation | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related