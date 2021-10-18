Train at your own pace to obtain two important DevOps certifications for less than $50

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certifications Cybersecurity certifications can help you enter an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Read More

EXIN is an independent global certification institute specifically for ICT professionals. It has certified the skills of more than than two million of them in over 30 years. The EXIN Certified: DevOps Foundation & Professional Bundle provides you with two prep courses so you can earn certifications in no time.

The EXIN DevOps Foundation certification confirms that IT and business professionals have a basic knowledge of DevOps, including its origins and how organizations can benefit from its principles and practices. It was designed to be a stepping-stone to the EXIN DevOps Professional certification, which assesses the knowledge and understanding of the key principles found in DevOps.

In the EXIN Certified: DevOps Foundation course, you will learn all about the objectives of DevOps and its vocabulary, as well as principles and practices such as security, testing, continuous delivery, and integration. The relationship between DevOps and Lean, Agile, and ITSM will also be explained.

The course will also make clear how DevOps can improve communication, workflows, and feedback loops. Students are also taught automation practices, including DevOps toolchains and deployment pipelines. By the end of this course, you will know how DevOps can be scaled for the enterprise and understand key performance indicators, as well as which factors are critical for success.

The EXIN Certified: DevOps Professional course builds on the Foundation course with instruction on the three ways of DevOps, which are deployment pipeline, telemetry, and continual learning. More time is also spent on DevOps adoption methodologies, which include Kata and Continuous Delivery, in addition to Lean and Agile. Concepts of information security are thoroughly covered as well.

These courses are offered by iCollege, one of the most trusted e-learning platforms in the marketplace. Previous students have been quite satisfied with the courses, awarding them an average rating of 4 stars out of 5.

