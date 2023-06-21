What is Chromebook X? Google's new line of flagship laptops is coming soon

The pictured Dragonfly Pro is a Chromebook made by HP. June Wan/ZDNET

Though we're far from the Pixelbook, Google is making headlines with new laptop news. With leaked information of a new program called 'Chromebook X,' the company is rebranding the high-end Chromebooks under the category.

For years, Chromebooks were mainly known as baseline computers, used a lot by students and those only looking to access the basics from a laptop: Portability, productivity apps, and web browsing. But Chromebooks have since gotten improved performance capabilities that make for more effective multitasking, opening the doors to premium Chromebooks.

Also: I found the ultimate power strip for conveniently fast charging - and it works with MacBooks.

According to speculations from 9to5Google, Chromebook X will distinguish the higher-end, more premium Chromebooks from the lot with an exclusive set of standards of its own, only some of which are known.

It's presumed Google will require a certain amount of RAM, a high-end display on the laptop, and a high-quality camera for video calls, which will be one of the critical focuses of Chromebook X. Within ChromeOS, Google will incorporate Live Caption to video calls and a built-in portrait blur effect, as well as voice isolation during video calls.

Also: The best Chromebook laptops right now

Regarding processors, Google is said to have already made preparations for the Chromebook X line of laptops to include AMD Zen 2+, AMD Zen 3, and Intel Core 12th Generation processors, including the latter's N-series chips.

Chromebook X will also exclusively feature the 'Time of Day' wallpapers and screensavers that change appearance as the day goes on, as well as support for up to 16 virtual desks, pinned files from Google Drive to make them available offline, and a new retail demo mode.

Review: Google Pixel Tablet: What Android should have been all along

Devices under the Chromebook X umbrella could launch as early as the end of this year, according to 9to5Google, and they could include an 'X' on the brand or even an entire launch screen.