Will the iPhone XE be Apple's next big thing?

Apple, a company that made smartphones with a $1,000 price tag seem normal, seems to be working on an update to the now defunct budget iPhone SE (which is being informally called the iPhone XE). And this could very well become Apple's next big thing.
Must read: iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.2? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life
Apple is a company that's in the midst of turmoil. I think that while many of us wouldn't mind the sort of turmoil where we were pulling in billions of dollars and selling a range of products that have all become household names, it's turmoil nonetheless. iPhone sales are falling, and Apple is having to increasingly rely on smaller revenue streams (smaller when compared to the iPhone) such as services and headphones.
Why are iPhone sales falling? There are countless reasons, ranging from market saturation to brand fatigue, and, as Apple itself concedes, price.
So, what's a good solution to sticker shock? Simple. A lower price tag.
Enter the iPhone XE, the rumored update to the iPhone SE.
While we know nothing official about the iPhone XE, there are plenty of rumors. It will feature a small bezel-less display (either 5.42-inch or 4.8-inch), and come with the Face ID authentication system, a 12-megapixel camera, and have at its heart the A12 Bionic chip.
Essentially, it's a scaled-down iPhone X/XS (hence the name). And it also accomplishes the dual-task of bringing a new lower-cost iPhone to marker while giving it enough limitations to prevent cannibalization of higher-end devices.
I think that a new budget iPhone with a smaller display and more modest price tag (notice that I haven't said cheap… while I believe that Apple could build a $300 iPhone, I'd expect the iPhone XE to start at $600.
I think Apple will keep the $300 for when it needs to focus more on ecosystem expansion to drive services revenue.
See also:
- iOS 12.2 has a handy new timesaving feature for when your iPhone or iPad breaks down
- AMD takes aim at Intel with new 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro mobile processors
- Apple hardware updates have become boring, and the company knows it
- iOS 13 wishlist
- Hardware is hard: The tech products that fooled or failed us
- The new MacBook Pro's most hideous design flaw
- How to stop your iPhone from tracking and storing the locations of where you live, work, and visit
- The downsides of buying a new Mac
- Some GPS receivers may malfunction on or after April 6
- Should you be scared of your laptop's webcam?
Join Discussion