Windows 10: Microsoft pulls patch that gives Surface Book 2 Blue Screen of Death

Microsoft has pulled the November 1803 update KB4467682 altogether, after blocking it for Surface Book 2 devices earlier this week.

The company only yesterday blocked the update specifically for Surface Book 2 devices after multiple users reported over the weekend that it was triggering Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) events. The update was targeted at Windows 10 version 1803.

The issue appears to only affect Surface Book 2 devices, but Microsoft has now updated the support page to inform users that it has removed the update from Windows Update and Windows Catalog.

"As a precaution, we have removed this optional update from Windows Update and Window Catalog to protect customers. Fixes and improvements will be available in the December 2018 security update release and will include a resolution for this issue," the page reads.

It still lists the error message, 'System thread exception not handled', as the main symptom but it's removed the reference to Surface Book 2.

The update has also been causing a different problem. As noted by Borncity, it broke custom Start Menu, a feature for tweaking the Start Menu on Windows 10 devices in the enterprise. Removing the update resolves the issue.

The bugs could have been caught if Microsoft had a public-testing process in place for versions other than the latest 1809.

Some IT pros argue that Microsoft should be testing these cumulative updates for versions of Windows 10 that are officially supported.

Previous and related coverage

Windows 10 blue screen: Microsoft blocks buggy 1803 update to Surface Book 2s

The buggy update was your choice to install, Microsoft tells owners of its $3,000 flagship Surface device.

Windows 10 BSOD: Pricey Surface Book 2s bricked by latest 1803 update

Sleuthing Surface Book 2 owners figure out Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update is to blame for Blue Screen of Death woes.

Microsoft lifts Windows 10 1809 block after Apple fixes iCloud for Windows

Microsoft unblocks the Windows 10 October 2018 Update for one group, but several other blocks remain in place.

Microsoft: Crash-causing Outlook 2010 security patches are now fixed

Microsoft's new Outlook 2010 update ought to provide the critical security fixes without the crashes.

Windows 10 1809's new rollout: Mapped drives broken, AMD issues, Trend Micro clash

Steer clear of the rereleased Windows 10 October 2018 Update, IT pro warns. Meanwhile, Microsoft promises fix for buggy mapped drives at some point next year.

Windows 10 activation bug baffles, angers users

Mystery bug is telling Windows 10 users that their legitimate license is no longer activated. Microsoft is working on a fix.

Windows 10 1809 ZIP bug now fixed: So will Microsoft rerelease October update today?

Microsoft rolls out a preview fix to address the Windows 10 October 2018 Update ZIP copy fail.

Windows 10 audio problems? Intel issued buggy driver but we fixed it, says Microsoft

Intel accidentally pushed an incompatible audio driver to Windows 10 devices through Windows Update.

More Windows 10 October update woes? HP users report BSOD after Tuesday patch

Admins struggle with the latest Windows 10 1809 patch on some HP systems.

Windows 10 1809 bungle: We won't miss early problem reports again, says Microsoft

Microsoft makes changes to its Feedback Hub after failing to notice early reports flagging up data losses caused by the Windows 10 October 2108 Update.

Windows 10 October update problems: Wiped docs, plus Intel driver warning

Back up files before upgrading to Windows 10 1809, and if you get a warning about Intel drivers, do not proceed.

Microsoft begins rolling out Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft is starting to roll out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update today, starting with Insiders and those ready to proactively grab the new bits.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: 5 new features business users will love TechRepublic

Windows 10 is getting a big update in its next release. Here are some of the enterprise-centered features to expect in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced CNET

Plus: Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available.