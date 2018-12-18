Windows 10 October 2018 Update now 'fully available' to download says Microsoft

Two-and-a-half months after the false start with its Windows 10 October 2018 Update release and throttled availability ever since re-releasing it on November 13, Microsoft is now confident enough to recommend all advanced users download it.

Microsoft's new status update on the Windows version 1809 update history page notes that as of 17 December "Windows 10, version 1809, is now fully available for advanced users who manually select "Check for updates" via Windows Update."

Although advanced users have been able to manually check for updates since the re-release, Microsoft said at the time that it was "slowly throttling up this availability". Now all users can do so if they wish.

After pulling version 1809 due to its data-destroying bug, Microsoft has taken an extra cautious approach to the rollout, differing markedly from the rollout of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, aka version 1803, which was its fastest Windows 10 rollout ever.

Exactly two-and-a-half months after releasing version 1803, Microsoft declared it ready for business and fully available for all Windows 10 compatible devices. By that time a record 250 million machines were running the update.

SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)

Microsoft is yet to announce Windows 10 version 1809 is fully available and ready for business.

Due to the problems faced with rollout of version 1809, Microsoft plans next year to offer users a Windows update status dashboard, kind of like it offers for other cloud services, like Azure and Office 365. The status dashboard will inform users about issues that lead to blocks on the update.

For version 1809 Microsoft has been informing users by regularly updating the Windows 10 update history page. Several upgrade blocks remain in place, including for devices with some Intel display drivers, for F5's VPN, and some Trend Micro products. It has however resolved an iCloud for Windows clash, issues with Cisco's malware shield, and a mapped drive bug.

With version 1809 now "fully available" to manually download, Microsoft could soon be ready to declare the upgrade fully ready for all Windows 10 devices, though that's unlikely to happen before the end of the year.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

After Windows 10's buggy patches, Microsoft talks up its 'high-quality' fixes

Microsoft promises its software updates will improve next year.

For the fourth month in a row, Microsoft patches Windows zero-day used in the wild

Microsoft also fixes 38 other security bugs, 9 of which are rated "Critical."

Is Windows 10 still telling Microsoft what you're doing even if you don't want it to?

Microsoft baffles Windows 10 users by apparently collecting data about recently opened websites and apps when users have opted against sharing that information.

Windows 10: Microsoft pulls patch that gives Surface Book 2 Blue Screen of Death

Having first blocked it for Surface Book 2 users, Microsoft now removes buggy patch completely.

Windows 10 blue screen: Microsoft blocks buggy 1803 update to Surface Book 2s

The buggy update was your choice to install, Microsoft tells owners of its $3,000 flagship Surface device.

Windows 10 BSOD: Pricey Surface Book 2s bricked by latest 1803 update

Sleuthing Surface Book 2 owners figure out Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update is to blame for Blue Screen of Death woes.

Microsoft lifts Windows 10 1809 block after Apple fixes iCloud for Windows

Microsoft unblocks the Windows 10 October 2018 Update for one group, but several other blocks remain in place.

Microsoft: Crash-causing Outlook 2010 security patches are now fixed

Microsoft's new Outlook 2010 update ought to provide the critical security fixes without the crashes.

Windows 10 1809's new rollout: Mapped drives broken, AMD issues, Trend Micro clash

Steer clear of the rereleased Windows 10 October 2018 Update, IT pro warns. Meanwhile, Microsoft promises fix for buggy mapped drives at some point next year.

Windows 10 activation bug baffles, angers users

Mystery bug is telling Windows 10 users that their legitimate license is no longer activated. Microsoft is working on a fix.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: 5 new features business users will love TechRepublic

Windows 10 is getting a big update in its next release. Here are some of the enterprise-centered features to expect in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced CNET

Plus: Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available.