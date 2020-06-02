Special Feature
Part of a ZDNet Special Feature: Working from home: The future of business is remote

Zoom's Q1 lives up to hype, crushes estimates and outlook doubles Wall Street view

There was some question whether Zoom's move to become a household name would turn up in the financials. Zoom's first quarter figures put that question to rest.

zoom-q1-2021-usage.png

 Zoom

Zoom Video Communications became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work -- and its first quarter reflected the sea change, with sales growth of 169%.

ZDNet Recommends

Best video conferencing software for business: Microsoft Teams plus eight more Zoom alternatives

Best video conferencing software for business: Microsoft Teams plus eight more Zoom alternatives

Which video conferencing platform is right for your business? We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools.

Read More

The company crushed Wall Street estimates with first-quarter revenue of $328.2 million, up 169% from a year ago. The company ended the quarter with 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees.

In addition, Zoom reported first quarter net income of $27 million, or 9 cents a share. Non-GAAP earnings were 20 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting non-GAAP first-quarter earnings of 9 cents a share.

As for the outlook, Zoom projected second-quarter revenue of $495 million to $500 million with non-GAAP earnings between 44 cents a share and 46 cents a share. For fiscal 2021, Zoom projected revenue between $1.77 billion and $1.8 billion and is based on demand for remote work.

Non-GAAP fiscal 2021 earnings will be between $1.21 a share and $1.29 a share.

Zoom's outlook for the second quarter is more than double what Wall Street was expecting for revenue. For fiscal 2021, Zoom's revenue is about double.

For the second quarter, Wall Street was expecting Zoom to report revenue of $223.8 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents a share. For fiscal 2021, Wall Street was modeling Zoom non-GAAP earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $935.2 billion.

In a statement, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said the company was humbled by its adoption around the world. Yuan added that Zoom had an "unprecedented number of free participants." Those free customers are upselling opportunities later.

Zoom shares have had a torrid run and seem to be holding gains. 

zm-chart-white.png

Zoom also said 769 customers contributed more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue. What's also clear from Zoom's first quarter is that its business model scales well. 

Must read:

What a difference a quarter makes

Since Zoom last reported earnings on March 4, the world has changed dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, move to remote work, and economic fallout. When Zoom reported its fourth-quarter earnings on March 4, the company didn't mention the COVID-19 pandemic in its press release. Yuan said the company added customers and executed well.

As work-from-home arrangements became the norm as countries locked down their economies, Zoom went from and enterprise video collaboration platform to one of those rare companies that became a verb. We don't Skype. We don't Microsoft Teams. We don't Google Meet. We don't WebEx. We Zoom even when we're using another platform, say Blue Jeans or GoToMeeting. Zoom became a public company with a go-to-market strategy that relied on the upsell, viral demand, and word of mouth. Zoom had buzz and then some.

Enter Zoom happy hoursZoom birthdays. Zoom doctor appointments. Even Zoom funerals. Families stayed connected, educational institutions went to class virtually and enterprises realized that they could maintain productivity and sales with the help of collaboration tools like Zoom. Even UK parliament ran on Zoom. Zoom quickly rushed out differentiating features such as backdrops that weren't exactly green screen quality, but good enough. Folks even discovered Zoom fatigue as usage surged.

ZDNet Recommends

The best online collaboration tools in 2020: How remote teams stay productive

The best online collaboration tools in 2020: How remote teams stay productive

Teams need tools to help them collaborate and stay productive while remotely working. Here's our top picks.

Read More

But Zoom's transition from enterprise video conferencing company to household name and part social network brought more attention. Hackers began to poke holes in Zoom's infrastructure. Some enterprises and organizations dropped Zoom due to security concerns—and likely good deals from rivals.

Security concerns gave rivals an opening. Usage of Microsoft Teams surged as the software and cloud giant ramped up marketing and added new features. Google rushed to make Google Meet a common part of the G Suite experienceVerizon bought Blue Jeans for its enterprise unitFacebook launched Workplace Rooms for B2B and Messenger Rooms for consumers in a bid to give video conferencing a social twist. In addition, Zoom's infrastructure providers also became strong rivals. Zoom runs its own data centers, but also burst to the cloud. Given the big three cloud providers all have video collaboration tools, Zoom cut in Oracle Cloud as a partner.

This tale could have been one of an upstart making a technology mainstream and getting squashed by giants, but Zoom's response to its security issues was swift and decisive even as best practices were written on the fly. Zoom is now publishing encryption white papers to lay the groundwork for future video conferencing

Add it up and Zoom's handling of its security issues went well and gave more enterprise customers the confidence to make the company a go-to provider. 

zoom-q2-outlook-2021.png

 Zoom

Telecommuting

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Smart Office Productivity CXO

Related Stories