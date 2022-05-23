Drones are amazing. I can go buy a flying, stabilized 4K camera that slips into my pocket for a few hundred dollars. This is a technology that was the stuff of dreams a few years ago. But now, thanks to companies such as DJI, dreams have become reality.

Here, then, are the best drones to help make your dreams come true. They're picked based on research and personal experience. I'm a licensed and insured drone operator who has put in many dozens of hours flying these drones for testing, work, and fun.

DJI Mavic 3 Best drone overall Features Twin camera: 24-mm wide angle and 162-mm telephoto

Max 5.1K @ 50fps recording

20-megapixel camera

Omnidirectional obstacle avoidance sensors

46 minutes maximum rated flight time This is DJI's flagship consumer/prosumer drone. It's big, it's mean, it's noisy, it has two cameras, and is the perfect drone to get the job done. If the conditions will let you fly a drone, the Mavic 3 will deliver. The main wide angle camera is one of the best that I've used on a drone, capable o capturing stunning photos and video. The telephoto camera -- which DJI refers to as "explorer mode" -- takes some getting used to, and while the quality is not the same as the main camera, it does allow for some interesting and very unique shots. If you're looking for the best drone, look no further. Read the review: DJI Mavic 3 review Pros Fantastic camera system

Powerful drone that is stable in high winds

Great battery life (even if it isn't as good as advertised) Cons Expensive

A big drone that's not pocketable

Required the RC Pro controller for the best experience

DJI Mini 3 Pro Best drone for budding professionals Features 1/1.3-inch 24-mm wide angle camera

4K 60fps max video recording

12/48-megapixel images

34-minutes rated flight time

Sub-249g weight category The long-awaited Mini 3 Pro has landed. This is an upgraded version of the Mini 2, with a redesigned chassis, upgraded camera, bigger battery, and the addition of obstacle avoidance sensors. The sub-250g category is important in some territories because it falls into an area where there are fewer regulation headaches. This is a big deal in places like Europe, less so in places like the US. That said, the Mini 3 Pro is a very capable drone that you can slip into a pocket and take with you on your adventures. That's not something you could do with a Mavic 3! Read the review: DJI Mini 3 Pro review Pros Small and lightweight

Excellent 4K camera

Really easy to fly Cons Expensive compared to the Mini 3

No side obstacle avoidance sensors

Optional DJI RC smart controller adds to the price

DJI Mini 2 Best cheap drone Features Sub-250g drone

1/2.3-inch 24-mm wide-angle camera

Max 4K 30fps video recording

12-megapixel photos

Max 31-min flight time Now that DJI has released the Mini 3 Pro, it's easy to think that the Mini 2 is now obsolete. Not so quick! The Mini 2 is the perfect drone for that first-time buyer or someone who just wants a cheap drone. The Mini 2 is really competitively priced. For under $500, you can pick up a fantastic drone that's capable of capturing awesome photos and video. It's a great drone for taking on holiday or packing for a hike. Read the review: DJI Mini 2 review Pros Small and lightweight

Very competitively priced

Great bang for the buck

Easy to fly Cons Light weight build makes it a poor choice in windy conditions

No obstacle avoidance sensors

Camera has limitations in low light conditions

DJI Mavic Air 2S Best drone for those want professional results without breaking the bank Features 1-inch 22-mm wide-angle camera

Up to 31 minutes flight time

Max 5.4K at 30fps video

20-megapixel photos

Spec This is the drone for people who want more than the Mini 2 has to offer, but don't want to buy a Mavic 3. This drone is perfect even for the most demanding high-end consumer. For the price, the Mavic Air 2S is superb. You get a flying, stabilized 5.4K camera that can stay in the sky for close to 30 minutes, and capture amazing film footage. The only thing this drone is missing is side sensors. That said, with careful flying, that doesn't have to be a problem at all. Read the review: DJI Air 2S review Pros Front and read obstacle avoidance sensors

Exceptional camera quality

Decent flight time Cons No side obstacle avoidance sensors

Quite a large drone, definitely not something that will fit into a pocket

Not cheap

What is the best drone? The DJI Mavic 3 is ZDNet's top choice. Drone Price Obstacle avoidance Camera resolution DJI Mavic 3 $2049 All round sensors 5.1K DJI Mini 3 Pro $759 Front, rear, and downward 4K DJI Mini 2 $449 None 4K DJI Mavic Air 2S $1299 Front, rear, and downward 5.4K video

Which is the right drone for you? To help decide which drone best suits you and your lifestyle, use-case, or what have you, consider the following: Choose this drone… If you want or are… DJI Mavic 3 If you want the very best prosumer/consumer drone out there DJI Mini 3 Pro You want a high-end drone that's super portable, or want the best sub-250g drone available DJI Mini 2 A budget drone DJI Mavic Air 2S You want a highly-capable drone, but aren't ready to pay Mavic 3 money!

How did we choose these drones? I'm a licensed and insured drone operator and rather than spending a bit of time reviewing these drones, I've put in many dozens of hours flying these drones, both for testing, flying for fun, and for carrying out commercial work. I've put these drones through their paces in many countries around the globe, flying them in cold weather, windy weather, and to the mouths of active volcanoes. I know what they are capable of, and I know that these drones will deliver quality photos and video under even the toughest conditions. As well as testing the camera and flight characteristics, I've spent a lot of time testing the obstacle avoidance sensors. While I don't think that any drone operator should rely on these for day-to-day use, they're a handy safety feature in case things go wrong. These drones have been tested to the extreme. This is why I've chosen them and am recommending them.

Are drones easy to fly? Yes! Modern drones are really easy to fly. That doesn't mean that there isn't a learning curve, and I highly recommend spending time learning to fly -- pick a large wide open area like a park or beach so you can get used to what your drone is capable of delivering.

Are the sensors on drones foolproof? No. While they're good and can do things like avoiding people and trees and stuff like that, they can be fooled by things like branches, power lines, and telephone wires. Obstacle avoidance sensors are a safety feature, not something that you should rely on all the time.

Can you fly drones in the rain? No! Drones are not rated as waterproof, and rain -- and even fog -- can damage the delicate electronics in the drone. While you'll see videos on YouTube of people flying in rain and snow, I don't recommend it.