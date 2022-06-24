With these early Prime Day TV deals, now is the time to upgrade your living room or snag a second TV for your bedroom. Big brands like Samsung and LG as well as lesser known companies like TCL and Hisense are slashing prices on some of their best-selling models.
With so many models on sale, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get the TV of your dreams. And with this list of early Prime Day TV deals, you'll soon be able to unwind with a movie after a long day of work or re-vamp your gaming space.
Current Price: $299.99 | Original Price: $559.99
Prime members can take advantage of this awesome deal on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TV. You can save over $250 and get yourself a TV that's great for streaming movies, music, and shows as well as gaming. It has Alexa built-in for hands-free controls, and you can download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment and information hub.
With excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and Dolby Digital Plus audio, you'll get the best viewing and listening experience without needing to set up a bunch of other equipment. The TV has 3 HDMI ports for connecting all of your playback devices and game consoles, and one port supports HDMI ARC connectivity for setting up sound bars.
Current Price: $599.99 | Original Price: $1099.99
The 65-inch 5-Series from TCL is now $500 off, plus you can get an extra $50 off when you're approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. The TV uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify; and the simplified hub menu keeps your favorite apps and connected devices all in one place for easier navigation.
The 5-Series supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced colors, contrast, and detailing for both native and upscaled 4K resolution. An automatic game mode detects when your console is switched on and changes input response times and refresh rates for a smoother gameplay experience. The back of the TV features cable management channels to keep your living room or home theater looking neat and organized.
Current Price: $896.99 | Original Price: $1499.99
If you've been waiting for the right time to get your hands on an OLED TV, you can save over $600 on the 48-inch LG C1 today. You'll get almost unparalleled picture quality because each pixel is individually lit, making it capable of creating true blacks, bright whites, and more vibrant colors overall.
The C1 supports Dolby Vision IQ HDR as well as Dolby Atmos for enhanced detailing and virtual surround sound -- without the need to set up extra speakers or sound bars. You can use either Alexa or Hey Google with your TV for hands-free controls, while the updated a9 processor works with artificial intelligence to automatically adjust picture and sound settings to suit your space.
Current Price: $2096.99 | Original Price: $2499.99
You can put together the home theater of your dreams with this sale on the 65-inch LG evo C2 OLED TV and LG sound bars. You can save over $400 on just the TV and up to $600 on an LG S95QR sound bar.
The TV features an updated OLED panel for brighter pictures and more vibrant colors, while Dolby Vision support gives you enhanced detailing. Both Alexa and Hey Google are built-in for hands-free controls, and you can even use the C2 for cloud gaming via Stadia or GeForce Now, so you can play your favorite PC games from the comfort of your couch.
The S95QR sound bar supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio for virtual and actual surround sound as well as 9.1.5CH for deep, rich bass tones and clear high sounds. You can stream music directly to the sound bar via AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and virtual assistants to turn your home theater into the ultimate entertainment space.
Current Price: $399.99 | Original Price: $529.99
Hisense is one of those brands you might not immediately think of when shopping for a new TV, but you should take a look at Hisense's new 50-inch U6 model. You can save $130 and get 12-month, interest-free financing right now, making it easier and more affordable to upgrade your home theater.
The U6 uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to tons of different streaming apps like Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max. You'll also get Alexa built-in for hands-free controls as well as Bluetooth connectivity to stream media from your mobile devices and set up wireless audio equipment. The TV also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for enhanced detailing while the 32 local dimming zones give you incredible contrast.
My pick for the best early Prime Day TV deal is the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Prime members can save over $250 instantly and take an extra $50 off with approval for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. The TV gives you access to thousands of streaming apps, 4K resolution, and Alexa Skills to turn your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub.
I chose TVs that were offered with at least a 20-percent discount, since anything less than that isn't a good deal in my mind. I also chose TVs from well-known brands with both premium features and more stripped back offerings to suit different entertainment needs.
In 2022, Amazon's Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. Prime members may get access to deals and discounts ahead of the official sale date, so keep an eye on their early deals page so you don't miss out!
Amazon-branded items like the Echo speaker and Amazon Basics items will see the biggest discounts and incentives. But you can find great deals on just about anything you need.
While there may be a lot of TVs being discounted right now ahead of the official Prime Day launch, not all mark-downs are going to be worth it. Here's a short list of other early Prime Day TV deals I thought were great choices:
Current Price: $496.99 | Original Price: $799.99
While this is an amazing discount on a great TV, it didn't quite make the cut for the main list since the NanoCell 80 Series is an older model that's being phased out in favor of LG's new OLED and NanoCell TVs. However, if you're looking for an affordable second TV or upgrade for your living room, the 55-inch NanoCell 80 Series is a good choice.
Current Price: $897.99 | Original Price: $1397.99
The Samsung QN90A is another older model that's being phased out in favor of new options from the brand, but with a savings of $500, you can upgrade your living room for less and still get a great 4K smart TV. You'll want to act fast though; at the time of writing, there were only 19 of the 50-inch models left, and they're sure to sell out quickly.