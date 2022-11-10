How to buy a PS5

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The PlayStation 5 is always in demand and always sold out. It's an immersive, fast, 3D audio gaming experience compatible with some top-notch games. ZDNET's Josh Slate named the PS5 the best game console for a reason, citing its 4k graphics and unbeatable DualSense controller.
It may seem impossible to get your hands on one, but don't despair: You can purchase one with some planning and perseverance.
If you'd like to go directly to the supplier, Sony still has packages available for purchase. Better yet, it promises delivery by Christmas Eve if you order by December 14 at 11 AM PT.
Even though the console on its own is out of stock, the God of War Ragnarok packages, which include a console or a digital edition version with a game, are still up for grabs for anyone with a Sony account. Making an account is free and takes minutes. The console is periodically able to be purchased on an invitation-only basis.
Registering with Sony is essential to purchasing a console straight from the site.
You should get an email from Sony asking you to click the "Verify Now" button. You must verify your account in order to use all of the services associated with it.
You can register to be invited to pre-order the PS VR2. This is something that Sony has done in the past with the PS5, where you register and then potentially receive an invitation to order the product within a certain time frame on a certain day. For reference, I registered to order a PS5 in late July and I was invited to order one in late September.
Right now, it looks like the $500 PS5 console is out of stock, but the Ragnarok bundle, which includes the console plus the God of War Ragnarok game, is still available at a higher price of $560. I could add the bundle to my cart and potentially check out on the spot. I could also purchase the digital edition instead for $100 less, and an extra wireless controller for $75.
As I mentioned above, Sony is offering delivery at no extra cost, and delivery by Christmas Eve if you order by December 14 at 11 AM PT.
Yes, GameStop has consoles listed as "Pick up in store," which means that at some points in time, their stores have them in stock.
The short answer is that demand far exceeds how quickly Sony is able to manufacture the product. The chips that power the PS5 have been affected by global supply shortages. Sony has already sold 13 million PlayStation 5s since launching the product two years ago, making it its best-selling console.
The shortage issues are projected to clear up in the new year. In the meantime, consoles are available in the Ragnarok package directly from Sony -- and just in time for the holidays.