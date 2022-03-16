Why you can trust ZDNet
The best robot vacuum deals right now: Score a Roomba on sale

Sweep up a RoboVac 30C Max vacuum for less than $200 or save up to $330 on other high-quality robots.

If you're like me and spend most of your work week at home, then you're probably well aware of how dusty floors can get. Worse yet, no matter how much you sweep, mop, or clean, it only takes a matter of minutes before your dust senses start tingling again. Right now, you can purchase a high-quality robot vacuum from reputable brands like Roomba, Roborocks, and save upwards of $350. You can even pick up an Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX for less than $200. Check that out and more robot vacuum deals below.

Also: Best robot vacuums: Reliable house cleaner

Roborock S4 Max for $309

Save $120

Roborock S4 Max for $309
Roborock

ZDNet's Eileen Brown reviewed the Roborock S4 Max when it first hit the market and praised the robot vacuum for its arsenal of cleaning features. LiDAR navigation, multi-level mapping, no-go-zones, are only a few of the tools that the S4 Max uses to clean efficiently and effectively. And now, you can pick one up for yourself for just $309 ($120 off) on Amazon.

View now at Amazon

eufy RoboVac 30C MAX for $189

Save $110

eufy RoboVac 30C MAX for $189
eufy

Known for making great-value robot vacuums, eufy does it again with the RoboVac 30C MAX. The vacuum carries a 2,000Pa suction strength, is quiet, and uses what the brand calls "BoostIQ" to automatically optimize its brushes for carpet and hardwood cleaning. While you can control the robot via remote, you won't find the typical app-pairing features of more expensive competitors. Fortunately, that's one of the few drawbacks that make this offering much more affordable. Amazon has the RobotVac 30C MAX on sale right now for $189 ($110 off).

View now at Amazon

iHome AutoVac Nova for $269

Save $330

iHome AutoVac Nova for $269
iHome

Discounted by nearly 60%, the iHome AutoVac Nova can be had for just $269 (from $599) at Walmart. Though more heavy than traditional robot vacuums, the AutoVac Nova boost 2,700Pa of suction power and comes with a modular cleaning system. Basically, it can clean the dust and debris off your floors and use its Power Mop feature to wipe it all down right after. For how much this typically costs, the $269 price tag is a great deal for the hardware.

View now at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i3+ for $499

Save $50

iRobot Roomba i3+ for $499
iRobot

Argued as one of the best in its price range, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is a dependable smart machine that can automatically dispose the dirt that it collects each run. iRobot promises up to 60 days of auto-disposals and with app-enabled mapping, Alexa voice control, and the ability to suck up pet hair and carpets, it's difficult to find the faults with this vacuum. Right now Amazon is selling it at a $50 discount.

View now at Amazon

Shark AV911S EZ for $413

Save $86

Shark AV911S EZ for $413
Shark

One of Amazon's best sellers, the Shark AV911S EZ is a reliable robot vacuum that can do row-by-row cleaning, is compatible with hard floors and carpets, works with Google Assistant and Alexa voice controls, and more. Like the iRobot mentioned above, the Shark is accompanied by a self-empty base which it returns to after every deep clean. You can snag a machine for yourself at Amazon for $413 ($86 off).

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava jet m6 for $1,249

Save $200

iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava jet m6 for $1,249
iRobot

The Dream Team of cleaning, Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava jet m6 bundle discounted to $1,249 ($200 off) right now. In the Roomba S9+, you get a powerful vacuum cleaner that can suck up any debris and pet hair from within your carpets. It also comes with an automatic dirt disposal base. The Braava jet m6, on the other hand, uses a "Jet Spray" to clean off sticky residue and greasy smudges. The duo packs the best of robot vacuums with mop cleaning, making it a 1-2 punch to get those floors dust and stain free.

View now at Best Buy

What is the best robot vacuum for me?

As you can see, there are a ton of robot vacuums on the market. Whether you're a new homeowner or just seeking a handy assistant for cleaning needs, here's what you should ask yourself before buying:

  • What type of flooring does your home have? Are there carpets? Wood? Ceramic? Certain robot vacuums come with bristles and brushes that cater to specific floor types, and some can even mop your hard surfaces. When shopping for a new robot, be on the lookout for keywords like "Combo Brush" and "No Hair Wrap", which suggest various floor-cleaning capabilities.
  • Do you own any pets? Pet hair can be a nuisance to clean, but thankfully, robot vacuums can brush it up as easy as it does dust and debris. Just look for "Pet hair-friendly" within the item descriptions.
  • Are you too busy to clean the vacuum? Robot vacuums are meant to save you a chore or two every week but if you're really busy and simply don't have the time to dump them out every cycle, look for "Self-emptying" vacuums. While these models cost more than the standard, self-emptying robots come with a disposable dustbin that it returns to after every cleaning.

Do I need an app to use the robot vacuum?

It is not mandatory to have a smartphone to use your vacuum. That of iRobot, Ecovacs, Eufy, and more come with physical toggles that prompt the robot vacuums to power on, clean, and stop. 

However, most robot vacuums nowadays come with companion apps that allow you to dictate cleaning schedules, no-go zones, and more. They're typically free to download, available on iOS and Android, and provide you with the added flexibility and control over your robot vacuum.

How often do I need to empty my robot vacuum's dustbin?

This depends on how much dust and debris is collected from your floor. Based on the numerous robot vacuums that we've tested, the average time frame before needing to clean out the dustbin is about 3 to 4 days. As an alternative, you can purchase a "self-emptying" robot vacuum, which comes with its own auto-empty station.

