Are you someone who always waits until Black Friday to make a big purchase? If so, then you'll be happy to know Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and there are already plenty of deals to be found -- including on robot vacuums.
After a long day of work, nobody wants to come home and vacuum. Why not leave it up to a robot? With these early Prime Day deals already live, make sure you save some money before time runs out!
Here are the best early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums.
This vacuum is the powerhouse of the robot vacuum industry. With the capability to hold up to 45 days of dirt in the self-emptying base, owners will be able to enjoy a clean floor without the hassle of vacuuming. This edition of the Shark robot vacuum has an advanced house-mapping software allowing the vacuum to systematically clean your home in a shorter time.
If you like the idea of telling someone to clean instead of you, this robot vacuum is for you. The iRobot Roomba i3+ uses voice commands through an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device to make sure your house is clean. Additionally, this robot vacuum uses Dirt Detect Sensors to detect where it needs to clean more thoroughly.
With the ability to know which rooms need to be cleaned most often, it is perfect for pet owners to avoid the buildup and pet hair around the house. This robot vacuum has a self-emptying system, which is capable of storing up to 60 days of dirt and pet hair.
The $449.99 price tag is $100 off the typical listing price and over $60 off the average price over the past six months meaning now is the time to buy if you are in the market for a robot vacuum.
We've heard of robot vacuums but, have you heard of a robot vacuum and mop? The ZOOZEE 270 can mop and vacuum and with its "No Mop Zone" technology, it can avoid the carpets when in mopping mode.
Just a month ago, this robot vacuum was listed at $139.99 and returned to its original value and with Prime Day approaching, the price has dropped once more.
But, if you were looking for a cheaper, slightly older version of this unit, the ZOOZEE Z50 Robot Vacuum and Mop could also be a good purchase at just $119.99.
No matter if theres sunshine or moonlight, this robot vacuum can navigate your home with LiDAR navigation in low-light situations.
Since this item has been listed on Amazon, this price is the lowest it has been with the coupon that is connected to the product on its Amazon listing. With the coupon, the price would be $309.99 which is the same as both Walmart and the Roborock website.
If you're looking to buy this product new, Amazon is the place with the lowest price. While the product is rarely listed for its original value, this deal isn't one you can skim over.
With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, the product has a four-star rating with over 61% of people saying it is a five-star product. This product is clearly no Roomba, but if you want to reduce the amount of times you have to manually vacuum your home, this OKP Life K2 robot vacuum could be just what you need.
The Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty base is the best early Prime Day deal. This vacuum's ability to hold up to 45-days over dirt and dust, map the whole home and connect to Alexa and Google Home sets it apart from its competitors.
After looking through the Amazon site, you notice an abundance of great deals. These robot vacuums weren't selected by just the low price, but by the brand and price compared to its competitors.
Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. The 48 hour event will begin at 3am EDT on the 12th.
The best way to find great deals on Amazon is by visiting their website and searching up categories you are interested in. For all Prime Day advice, visit our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other categories of products, visit: