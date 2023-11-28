'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Still live: You can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $20 following Cyber Monday
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform.
If you've been toying with trying out a fire stick in your house, this is a great time to swipe up this classic model while it is still 50% off its usual price of $40, saving you $20.
The Fire TV Stick lets you enjoy a vibrant, HD cinematic experience in your own living room, and it's even equipped with Dolby Atmos audio capabilities on select titles.
I grabbed this Fire Stick last year during the July Prime Day sale, and it is my favorite tech purchase to date, especially as a 20-something between college and post-grad life. The original price of $40 isn't too much of a damper on your pocket, but scoring this for just $20 made me jump to try it last year.
The Fire TV Stick is compatible with HD TVs and although most televisions are already designated as smart right out of the box, adding a streaming device to any non-Fire TV, such as this Fire Stick, helps to streamline and elevate your viewing experience.
I find using the Fire TV Stick makes managing all my streaming services much easier, and the Fire OS is user-friendly, even for my older family members. I can also utilize the Alexa voice capabilities to search and launch content, as well as control my other smart home devices. Best of all, the Fire TV Stick features the power and volume button on one remote.
And if you're looking to bump up from the basics, right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $5 more, also seeing a 50% discount ahead of the holiday season. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the next step up from the classic Fire Stick, and offers a 4K cinemtaic viewing experience equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio capabilities.
