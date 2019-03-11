Best phones not sold by US carriers (and how to get them)

Where to buy: Huawei 20 Pro at Amazon

The Huawei P20 Pro has an eye-catching design and an impressive list of features, both of which helped make it one of the best phones in 2018. But due to the government's concerns with the Chinese brand's networking equipment, you can't buy the P20 Pro directly from a carrier. You can go around that, however, and get the P20 Pro unlocked (with no warranty) from Amazon. You can then use it on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. It will not work on CDMA networks.

Check out our review here.

(Note: For exact 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE compatibility, be sure to check with your network provider in advance.)

Related stories:

Disclosure: ZDNet earns commissions from some of the products featured in this gallery.