CES 2019: The best tech, gadgets on show (so far)

1 of 16
  • BFGD gaming displays

    BFGD gaming displays

    Nvidia took to the stage at CES to introduce big format gaming displays, otherwise known as BFGDs.

    A kind of display format which professional gamers are likely to take a keen interest in, BFGDs -- created in conjunction with partners including HP, ASUS, and Acer -- are 65-inch models with 4K 120Hz HDR displays, Nvidia G-SYNC, the Nvidia Shield streaming service, as well as variable refresh rate technologies.

    HP has already announced its version of a BFG screen, the $5000 HP Omen X Emperium, and more vendors are expected to follow suit in coming days.

    See also: CNET coverage

    Via: Nvidia

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Samsung's 219-inch The Wall display

    Samsung's 219-inch The Wall display

    Samsung Electronics took to the stage at CES to showcase both 75 and 219-inch versions of "The Wall;" featuring a MicroLED modular display made up of microscopic red, green and blue led chips designed to vastly improve standard display qualities that we are used to seeing today.

    A 164-inch singular model was showcased last year but according to Samsung, improvements in semiconductor packaging has allowed the company to both increase and shrink displays from the original size.

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Asus Lyra Voice

    Asus Lyra Voice

    The Asus Lyra Voice is an interesting combination of smart speaker and mesh Wi-Fi solution, the latter of which is used to expand wireless coverage and connectivity in your home. The $220 Lyra Voice can act as an AiMesh router, node, a standalone router, or universal Wi-Fi repeater, and also comes with an integrated Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

    The device will be in stores by the end of the month.

    Via: Asus

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Zoetic's Kiki

    Zoetic's Kiki

    Zoetic's Kiki appeared at CES this year. The rather cute robot assistant, compatible with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, could be considered a modern version of the Tamagotchi: love it, and it loves you back.

    The robot is described as a pet that enjoys interaction, cuddles, and being carried around. A collection of sensors, a microphone, app integration, camera, and 360-degree motors allow it to interact with its owner -- and every action builds a collection of data which shapes Kiki's personality.

    Via: Zoetic

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Matrix PowerWatch 2

    Matrix PowerWatch 2

    It can be frustrating when you are out on your daily travels and realize you have forgotten to charge your watch; but with this product, you never need to.

    The Matrix PowerWatch 2 uses thermoelectric and solar cell technology to charge -- in other words, your own body heat and the sun will keep it powered up. The product is compatible with Apple and Google platforms.

    The Matrix PowerWatch 2 will ship over summer for $499, but Indiegogo backers can pick up a watch for a substantial discount.

    Read on: ZDNet 

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • LaCie Mobile Drives

    LaCie Mobile Drives

    LaCie has also brought a new offering to the storage space over the course of CES 2019. The compact, mobile SSD offerings, simply called LaCie Mobile Drives, offer up to 5TB storage and USB-C compatibility. 

    Via: LaCie

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell

    Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell

    The world of IoT and smart security solutions has gained traction in recent years with companies including Ring, Amazon, and Skybell all offering doorbell systems which also act as home security products.

    Netatmo has now joined the space with its Smart Video Doorbell, a stylish 1080p Full HD camera-equipped and Apple HomeKit/IFTTT-compatible doorbell system. The product uses sensors to monitor your home for outside activity or visitors, is able to send alerts, and permits remote video and microphone-based communication between homeowners and visitors. 

    To separate this offering from others, Netatmo is also offering free cloud storage for video footage.

    Via: Netatmo 

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Gourmia all-in-one air fryer

    Gourmia all-in-one air fryer

    A product on display at CES 2019 and one which may capture the interest of cooking enthusiasts is the Gourmia all-in-one air fryer, which also acts as a rotisserie and dehydrator.

    The smart appliance can be connected to and controlled by a mobile app -- either iOS or Android -- as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Through the app, users can remotely choose cooking modes, temperatures and times, receive alerts, and search for recipes.

    Via: Gourmia 

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Lunecase

    Lunecase

    The Lunecase, showcased at CES 2019, is an interesting spin on your typical iPhone or Samsung smartphone case. A gadget which may appeal to those who prefer to keep their mobile devices on silent, the case uses Bluetooth to light up when an incoming call or text message is received. 

    Via: Lunecase

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Decora Voice Dimmer

    Decora Voice Dimmer

    Leviton's Decora Voice Dimmer with Alexa debuted at CES 2019. The gadget is the latest addition to the firm's smart lighting range and is a switch which combines full-range dimming and control through both the My Leviton app and Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

    Via: Leviton

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • microSNAP

    microSNAP

    The microSNAP is an interesting two-seater concept car developed by Luxoft and Rinspeed which made its debut at CES 2019. 

    The concept vehicle focuses on autonomous driving technologies, assisted driving, and connecting transport to a driver's digital lifestyle and mobile services.  

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • TP-Link Archer AX6000

    TP-Link Archer AX6000

    As our thirst for online gaming and content streaming increases, tech vendors are pushing out more and more routers for our needs. 

    One such product showcased at CES this year is TP-Link's Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX6000 router, an attractive product which supports 1148 Mbps (2.4GHz band) and up to 4804 Mbps on the 5GHz band. 

    TP-Link says the router is suitable for heavy bandwidth tasks, such as ultra-HD 4K video streaming and gaming. 

    Via: TP-Link

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • IronWolf 110 SATA SSD

    IronWolf 110 SATA SSD

    NAS setups can be found in both homes and enterprises worldwide, and in the latter case, Seagate has revealed purpose-built SSD hardware for NAS systems.

    The IronWoolf 110 is a SATA drive with capacities up to 3.48TB with read/write speeds of up to 7000 TBW.

    Via: Seagate

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Nevo Butler

    Nevo Butler

    Universal Electronics has introduced a new smart home controller called the Nevo Butler. The product is the firm's answer to an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, containing a voice-assistant system which has been designed with Pay-TV users in mind as it is able to give users the option to find content through vocal commands without the need to upgrade current equipment.

    The nevo.ai digital assistant also represents a push to introduce cross-compatible controls for IoT devices outside of the current dominance of Amazon and Google. An interesting feature is the inclusion of pre-built, general commands which can be used even when the Internet is down.

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • LG XBOOM mini

    LG XBOOM mini

    An audio offering from LG this year at CES is a new product in the XBOOM lineup, the mini (CL98), which is a 3,500W speaker system designed for robust sound in a small package. 

    The mini is a component on offer alongside Bluetooth portable speakers and ThinQ-based smart speakers, and this particular device includes a compression horn for crisper, more refined audio.

    The speaker is also a recipient of a new LG feature called Karaoke Star, which suppresses vocals on the majority of standard tracks for karaoke sessions. 

    Via: LG

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • GoSun Fusion solar cooker

    GoSun Fusion solar cooker

    A very interesting cooking gadget which is potentially suitable for trips on the road and camping is the GoSun Fusion cooker. 

    The cooker operates purely through a solar panel and power bank and the product's vacuum tube design not only converts the sun's rays but also insulates food to keep it warm. 

    Read on: CNET

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

1 of 16

These are the most interesting gadgets on display at CES 2019 including smart home systems, monitors, and more. Check back during the week for updates.

Read More Read Less

BFGD gaming displays

Nvidia took to the stage at CES to introduce big format gaming displays, otherwise known as BFGDs.

A kind of display format which professional gamers are likely to take a keen interest in, BFGDs -- created in conjunction with partners including HP, ASUS, and Acer -- are 65-inch models with 4K 120Hz HDR displays, Nvidia G-SYNC, the Nvidia Shield streaming service, as well as variable refresh rate technologies.

HP has already announced its version of a BFG screen, the $5000 HP Omen X Emperium, and more vendors are expected to follow suit in coming days.

See also: CNET coverage

Via: Nvidia

Caption by: Charlie Osborne

1 of 16

Related Topics:

Mobility CES Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2