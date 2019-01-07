CES 2019: The best tech, gadgets on show (so far)

Nvidia took to the stage at CES to introduce big format gaming displays, otherwise known as BFGDs.

A kind of display format which professional gamers are likely to take a keen interest in, BFGDs -- created in conjunction with partners including HP, ASUS, and Acer -- are 65-inch models with 4K 120Hz HDR displays, Nvidia G-SYNC, the Nvidia Shield streaming service, as well as variable refresh rate technologies.

HP has already announced its version of a BFG screen, the $5000 HP Omen X Emperium, and more vendors are expected to follow suit in coming days.

