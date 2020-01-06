CES 2020: The best tech, gadgets on show (so far)

At CES 2020, Samsung's debut included a range of smart TVs for the firm's MicroLED, QLED 8K, and Lifestyle product ranges.

The MicroLED range, including 75 -,88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes, is of particular interest given its slim bezel designs and the option for consumers to connect multiple panels together.

Samsung also showed off "The Wall," perhaps the largest display yet, coming in at over 24 feet.

For those concerned about privacy, the tech giant also launched a privacy app for smart TVs.

Via: Samsung | ZDNet