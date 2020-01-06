CES 2020: The best tech, gadgets on show (so far)

CES 2019: The best desktops on display
From Mac Pro clones to colorful gaming systems, here are a half-dozen PCs that stood out on the show floor amid a sea of laptops.
At CES 2020, Samsung's debut included a range of smart TVs for the firm's MicroLED, QLED 8K, and Lifestyle product ranges.
The MicroLED range, including 75 -,88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes, is of particular interest given its slim bezel designs and the option for consumers to connect multiple panels together.
Samsung also showed off "The Wall," perhaps the largest display yet, coming in at over 24 feet.
For those concerned about privacy, the tech giant also launched a privacy app for smart TVs.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A toilet roll company might not seem like an immediate fit with CES, but in recent years, everything ranging from TVs to sex toys and pet tech is now on the table.
Charmin has chosen to showcase RollBot, a smartphone-controlled robot that will deliver toilet roll to you; SmellSense, a sensor-based device that allows you to experience how a bathroom smells before you brave entering it; and V.I.Pee, a porta-potty complete with a VR headset.
These "innovations" aren't for sale but certainly attracted attention.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
HP's Elite Dragonfly, a premium convertible business laptop, rolled out in September and a refresh was revealed at CES 2020. The latest model includes 5G capability, the HP Sure View Reflect privacy filter, and built-in support for Tile, giving customers the option to track their laptop in cases of loss or theft. The updated Dragonfly is expected to hit the shelves in mid-2020.
Via: ZDNet
Photo by: Tarick Foteh / www.tfoteh.com
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
At CES 2020, Bosch showcased the Virtual Visor, a transparent LCD and camera system which aims to replace the traditional, physical visor found in today's vehicles.
The visor's camera tracks the strength of sunlight streaming into our cars and in order to eradicate the annoying need to squint or adjust our visor on the road, it will pinpoint the position of our eyes and darken or lighten the panel, depending on environmental factors.
According to Bosch, the visor increases driver visibility in comparison to traditional alternatives and could improve our overall safety.
Via: Bosch
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Remote working is becoming more commonplace every year, and in response to this trend, Lenovo chose CES 2020 to debut the ThinkSmart View, a mobile gadget designed for workers in public areas.
The ThinkSmart View is effectively a mobile portal for Microsoft Teams audio and video calls and is Bluetooth-enabled for headset pairing.
The device will be made available this month with a starting price point of $349.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
IoT and smart lighting developer Nanoleaf has ramped up its product lineup this year with the introduction of the Nanoleaf Learning Series. Whereas previously lighting setups -- including standard panels and Canvas systems -- had to be controlled directly by the user and a mobile app, the company has now created a more intelligent format.
The Learning Series has taken the IoT devices from mobile control to learning its users' preferences for improved automation and scheduling, a key shift if the company is going to remain competitive against its rivals.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Many of us can become obsessed with the health of our pets -- are they eating properly? Exercising? Drinking enough water? -- and so to capitalize on this consumer behavior, pet tech has taken to the stage in recent years at CES.
In 2020, the iKuddle team launched a pet feeder, water fountain, litter box, and overall health ecosystem for our pets. If you buy into the product range, iKuddle will collect data points to intelligently monitor your pet's habits, adjusting intake accordingly and alerting owners to any drastic changes.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Making its debut at CES 2020, CookingPal's Julia is an all-in-one appliance able to chop, weigh, steam, cook, knead, whisk, and more.
The device comes with an 8.9-inch touchscreen connected to a digital assistant for accessing and creating recipes, including step-by-step guides and suggestions.
Via: CNET
Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Who wouldn't want a mobile cat waiter? Perhaps best suited to Japan's kawaii-themed cafes, the BellaBot from PuduTech is an autonomous food trolley designed to replace our traditional servers. Throw a digital cat face display and the ability to meow when it wants plates to be picked up, and you have CES in a nutshell.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Vizio hit the CES stage this year with a gorgeous soundbar, the P-Series Elevate, designed to combine both style and audio power.
The 48-inch soundbar includes rotating drivers to boost stereo channels, an 8-inch subwoofer, a built-in Chromecast, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported.
Via: CNET
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Robots, pet tech, IoT, and mobile enterprise devices are all being showcased in Las Vegas this year.
