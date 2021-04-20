First look: Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event [pictures]

1 of 53
  • apple420-02

    apple420-02

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-03

    apple420-03

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-04

    apple420-04

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-05

    apple420-05

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-06

    apple420-06

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-07

    apple420-07

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-08

    apple420-08

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-09

    apple420-09

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-10

    apple420-10

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-11

    apple420-11

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-12

    apple420-12

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-13

    apple420-13

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-14

    apple420-14

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-15

    apple420-15

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-16

    apple420-16

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-17

    apple420-17

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-18

    apple420-18

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-19

    apple420-19

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-20

    apple420-20

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-21

    apple420-21

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-22

    apple420-22

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-23

    apple420-23

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-24

    apple420-24

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-25

    apple420-25

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-26

    apple420-26

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-27

    apple420-27

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-28

    apple420-28

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-29

    apple420-29

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-30

    apple420-30

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-31

    apple420-31

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-32

    apple420-32

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-34

    apple420-34

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-35

    apple420-35

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-36

    apple420-36

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-37

    apple420-37

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-38

    apple420-38

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-39

    apple420-39

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-40

    apple420-40

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-41

    apple420-41

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-42

    apple420-42

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-43

    apple420-43

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-44

    apple420-44

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-45

    apple420-45

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-46

    apple420-46

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-47

    apple420-47

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-48

    apple420-48

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-49

    apple420-49

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-50

    apple420-50

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-51

    apple420-51

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-51

    apple420-51

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-55

    apple420-55

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-56

    apple420-56

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • apple420-57

    apple420-57

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 53

Here's a peek at the products making an appearance at Apple's first big launch event of 2021.

Read More Read Less

apple420-02

Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 53

Related Topics:

Hardware Apple PCs Servers Storage Networking

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • Jelly crimps

    They're dead easy to use. You cut the cable, poke the ends in all the way (no need to strip the insulation), and squeeze the button to snap them down and bite through the cable. ...

  • LinkOn 112W high-power USB-C car charger

    In total, this car charger -- which fits easily into the palm of your hand -- can output a total of 112.5W.

  • Tex Energy Infinite Air portable wind turbine

    This tiny package can output that at 5V at 1.5-2 amps, which is enough to charge things lime smartphones, action cameras, and even drone batteries.