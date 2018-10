The ZenBook Pro 15 is decent enough to function as a work laptop, but without ScreenPad there is little else exceptional about it. If the ScreenPad had a unique killer use case that could show off its potential, then the laptop would be much the better for it. As it stands, though, Asus has to decide whether the ZenBook Pro is the start of something new, or an evolutionary dead end.

For more see: Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad: Potentially pointing to the future