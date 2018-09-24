Maker Faire New York 2018 shows the play's the thing

Electronic Scrapeboard was one of the few video games shown at Maker Faire New York, where software generally stayed behind the scenes of a Raspberry Pi. Of course, though, the game is unique even though the mechanics are clearly inspired by the one-time arcade phenomenon Dance Dance Revolution. As in that title, on-screen images change to show you which squares your feet should cover. The difference here is that those feet also have to navigate via a skateboard-like controller that must be lifted and landed via strategic jumps. The game is in the project stage for now.