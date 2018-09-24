 '

Maker Faire New York 2018 shows the play's the thing

This year's version of the annual event for makers shows that imaginative play can come from 15-foot tall robots or humans using no gadgets at all.

Games at Maker Faire New York 2018

World Maker Faire New York is smaller and less corporate-dominated than its Bay Area cousin. (That said, the Google-sponsored soldering classes are a perennial crowd favorite.) It's also a magnet for kids, with an area of the event dedicated just to products and projects catering to them. Beyond that, though, there were a focus on imaginative play that extended throughout the show, available in several games available for purchase, and some that just embody the show's spirit of offbeat experimentation.

