No PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? These game consoles take you back to the future

In contrast to the Atari VCS' knit-together software selection, the brand's one-time rival Intellivision is going a more traditional route by building a developer base of games from scratch. That said, its catalog will include familiar names from Intellivision's past (Astrosmash, Night Stalker, and Shark, Shark) and the arcade (Missile Command, Moon Patrol) but with graphics and audio in line with modern gameplay expectations.

Rather than take on Sony and Microsoft, with their $500(+) consoles and up to $70 games, the company's new console, Amico, is focused on what it calls SAFE (Simple Affordable Family Entertainment). Many games cost less than $10 and are free of gore, nudity, and foul language, which is to say you won't be finding Cyberpunk 2077 on the console any time... ever. Per its slogan, Together Again, it's seeking to recreate the fun of playing games side-by-side in the living room. (The Amico is the first in a long time to include two controllers in the box, and it also includes a free app that turns smartphones into additional controllers.) It's lined up retail support from Walmart, Best Buy, and Gamestop.

At every turn, the Intellivision team has balanced retro homage with modern functionality. Take the controllers, which resemble the coiled originals but are thicker and more ergonomic, make the obvious substitution of an LCD display (and speakers) for the plastic overlays, include the kinds of sensors we now take for granted in smartphones, and make them work in landscape as well as portrait mode. They communicate with the console wirelessly and can even be charged wirelessly via pogo pins in a well on the trapezoidal console's top.

With its product's development derailed by the pandemic, both the cost of the console and the games have crept up a bit since the revival effort was announced. The company turning to equity crowdfunding to attract investors. After missing several shipping dates, the latest indications is that Intellivision will finally deliver the Amico -- including a woodgrain-and-gold edition honoring the original Intellivision's color scheme -- in the first quarter of 2022.