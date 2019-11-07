IT spending, cloud computing, big data, virtual reality, and more: Research round-up

Let's start with IT spending. At the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, analyst Daryl Plummer outlined the spending trends to expect in the years ahead. Gartner's outlook for the next five years revolves around the idea that artificial intelligence will augment human decisions, emotions and relationships. The bad news is that, by 2021, it's likely that digital transformation will take twice as long and cost twice as much as anticipated.

For more see: AI, machine learning to dominate CXO agenda over next 5 years