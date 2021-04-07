OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, HP ZBook Create G7, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

Extension cords seem like a safe place to save a few dollars by buying something cheaper. Don't!
The OnePlus 9 Pro has an adaptive 120Hz display that goes all the way down to 1Hz for static use. There is no bloatware on the phone and the display on the device looks fantastic, while its camera performance matches the best available. Overall, we found the overall experience of the OnePlus 9 Pro to be a bit more compelling than the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.
For more see: OnePlus 9 Pro review: No ads, no bloat, and new tech makes it the best Android
Some people like a smaller and more pocketable phone, so it's great to see OnePlus offer the OnePlus 9 that is priced $240 less than the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. While there are a few compromises made, the software developed through the OnePlus/Hasselblad partnership is present on the smaller OnePlus 9. There is no telephoto camera, but the more popular ultra-wide camera is present and very capable.
For more see: OnePlus 9 review: Super-fast charging, Hasselblad software, 120Hz display
The 108MP camera is one of the main features of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The phone exceeded our expectations and also has many options for creative shooting. The device has a very large capacity battery and we were able to easily use the phone for two days between charging sessions. Finally, the phone has IP53 dust/water resistance.
For more see: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first take: 108MP camera, 120Hz display, and 5,020 mAh battery
The HP ZBook Create G7 is a premium laptop with plenty of CPU and GPU muscle, RAM and SSD storage, and superb 4K display and audio subsystems. A touch-screen will add extra cost, and it can get rather warm, but this is an impressive laptop for power users and creators.
For more see: HP ZBook Create G7, hands on: A premium 15.6-inch laptop for power users and creators
A great keyboard, solid build and good performance are real plus points for the AMD-based ThinkPad T14s. Battery life is good too, and there are plenty of ports and connectors. But if you want a 4K screen, Thunderbolt 3 support or a 2TB SSD, you'll need to choose an Intel-based model.
For more see: Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (AMD) review: A solid 14-inch business laptop with good battery life
Small, light and reasonably nippy, HP's ZBook Firefly 14 G7 has what it takes to be a good entry-level mobile workstation. But 'entry-level' is the key word here, with 10th generation Intel Core i7 processors across the board and FHD screens on many models. Battery life is disappointing too, at least if you opt for a 4K screen.
For more see: HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 review: A compact and durable entry-level mobile workstation
The 17-inch IPS screen is a pleasure to work with, and the 1.35kg weight is remarkable, but battery life doesn't match LG's claimed 'up to 19.5 hours'. The keyboard is easy to use once you're familiar with the layout, and the 16:10 touchpad works well. This laptop isn't cheap at £1,599/$1,799.99, but it sets the standard for 17-inch portability.
For more see: LG Gram 17 (2021) review: Still the benchmark for 17-inch portability
The Portégé X40-J-11C is a solid performer. It should comfortably deliver a day's worth of work from a full battery, and there are plenty of ports and connectors. The keyboard, while busy, is comfortable to use, and the platform is up to date with an 11th generation Core i7 processor, Wi-Fi 6 and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports.
For more see: Dynabook Portégé X40-J-11C review: Dependable 14-inch portability for mobile professionals
Acer's Swift 3X is a well-specified laptop with the latest Intel Core processors and discrete Iris Xe MAX graphics. The Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage performed well, and even the entry-level Core i5 model offers 8GB and 512GB. We like the matte screen, although its 'blingy' hinge won't appeal to everyone.
For more see: Acer Swift X3 review: Solid specs, including Intel's dGPU, but build quality disappoints
Rugged laptops need to be tough and configurable. The Getac B360 hits the mark on both counts. As with most rugged laptops, there's a price to pay for all that protection: the B360 starts at £2,322.50 (ex. VAT; £2,799 inc. VAT) in the UK. The Getac B360 is also a highly configurable device that can be made to order for different vertical sectors.
For more see: Getac B360, hands on: Tough, configurable and ready to handle extreme conditions
This is an excellent wide-screen monitor with few drawbacks in terms of features and performance, but there's no getting around the fact that it's expensive at $1,599.99. If you can manage with a slower refresh rate and response time, and no Thunderbolt 3, the more affordable $899.99 LG UltraWide 38WN75C-B may fit the bill better.
For more see: LG UltraWide 38WN95C-W review: A premium-priced 38-inch curved IPS monitor
The £279/$249 AOC 16T2 is something of an all-rounder. It's a 15.6-inch touch screen with speakers and a headphone jack, a cover that doubles as a stand and even a built-in battery. The 8000mAh battery means that you can take the 16T2 out and about with you, and you won't run down your laptop or phone battery when using it.
For more see: AOC 16T2, hands on: A well-specified portable 15.6-inch touch-screen monitor
Trust's IRIS video bar has a competitive price, good 4K image quality with an HDR mode for challenging lighting conditions, and a compact remote with access to plenty of functions, including tracking modes and full manual pan-tilt-zoom control. At £719, it's a good addition to the affordable end of the video bar market.
For more see: Trust IRIS review: Affordable 4K video conferencing for small meeting rooms
A comprehensive option for high-quality audio work that bundles together the AKG's professional-level audio equipment with additional audio-editing software. Priced at $249, or £259 (inc. VAT) in the UK, the kit might be overkill for simple video calls with colleagues, but it will be a useful upgrade if you need to record and edit online presentations.
For more see: AKG Podcaster Essentials, hands-on: A high-quality mic, headphones and software kit
Small portable speakers have had a renaissance recently and Jabra has a neat little offer in the shape of its Speak 750. Battery life is pretty decent: Jabra quotes up to 11 hours of talk time, with a charge time of 180 minutes. The Jabra Speak 750 performs well and is easy to set up and use. The stereo pairing feature could be useful, too.
For more see: Jabra Speak 750, hands on: A sound choice for work and leisure use
From the latest OnePlus phones to a slew of laptops and a neat portable speaker, here's the hardware our reviewers tested during March.
