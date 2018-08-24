Phone it in: 11 best smartphones for business users

We couldn't not include Google's own smartphones in this lineup.

The latest Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, are the ultimate Google devices. They showcase the company's software initiatives -- whether it be Daydream for VR, Google Assistant, or the Android platform as a whole. It's super impressive, especially when you consider this is only the second year in which the company has taken the approach of providing a robust Google experience seriously. Plus, as Google continues to develop the Pixel line, it's putting its own spin on Android and providing something that naturally works with the entire Google ecosystem.

In our review of the $850 standard model, we said we really like that there's no fluff and no bloat... just Google and its myriad of services. And if there's one thing Google does really well, it's services. It just happens to have hardware now to back it up.

