Programming languages, 5G connections, remote-working strategies, tech spending, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

Rust has entered the top 20 of the Tiobe popularity index for the first time. Rust has seen its ranking rise considerably on Tiobe, from 38 last year to 20 today. Tiobe's index is based on searches for a language on major search engines, so it doesn't mean more people are using Rust, but it shows that more developers are searching for information about the language. Tiobe's top 10 programming languages for June 2020 are: C, Java, Python, C++, C#, Visual Basic, JavaScript, PHP, R, and SQL.

