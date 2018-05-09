What it's like inside a life-size Google Home Max

Security
17 internet-connected things that really shouldn't be online
Tucked away on a grassy hill at Shoreline Amphitheater sits a life-size Google Home Max.
The speaker made its first appearance backstage at this year's Coachella festival, where artists and influencers had the chance to check it out.
At Google I/O, it was our turn to get a tour.
A glass door with the Google logo is the only barrier between the outside world and musical nirvana.
The front panel of the real Google Home Max lights up as you interact with it. Not to let any detail go, Google built the same lights into the front panel. It's hard to see them lighting up here, but at night, the lights shine bright.
To start the demo, Google has a suggested query. However, after the initial song selection you can ask the Home Max anything you normally would ask the Google Assistant smart speaker.
Each song is limited to a 30-second clip due to licensing requirements, but the light show that accompanies each clip is unique and always changing.
A series of mirrors and LED panels work in unison to make the entire experience immersive.
During the opening keynote, Google announced a series of new features coming to Google Assistant and its Home devices.
Assistant will gain six new voices, extended listening times for a more conversation-like experience.
Google even showed a demo of Duplex, an upcoming feature where Google Assistant makes calls on your behalf to schedule haircuts or an oil change. It was both creepy and impressive at the same time.
My favorite part of being inside a Google Home Max wasn't the music, but the air conditioning.
If you have a chance to check out the mega-sized Google Home Max in your city, it's worth a quick tour.
Despite its size, the giant speaker can be moved and will begin showing up in random cities across the US.
