What it's like inside a life-size Google Home Max

1 of 9
1 of 9

Despite its size, the giant speaker can be moved and will begin showing up in random cities across the US.

Read More Read Less

Massive Google Home Max

Tucked away on a grassy hill at Shoreline Amphitheater sits a life-size Google Home Max.

The speaker made its first appearance backstage at this year's Coachella festival, where artists and influencers had the chance to check it out.

At Google I/O, it was our turn to get a tour.

Google I/O 2018

Caption by: Jason Cipriani

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Google Digital Transformation Big Data Analytics CXO Innovation
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries