The Yeedi K700 robot vacuum will wash and mop your floors quietly and efficiently – without the need for voice control – or a difficult-to-install app.

The K700 is a nice looking robot vacuum. White with a rose gold edging, it looks sleek and stylish. There is only one button on the top of the robot – with a scanning camera for mapping the room boundaries.

Inside the box there is the vacuum, the mopping module which replaces the 600ml capacity dust bin, a docking station and a simple remote control, complete with AAA batteries.

The K700 does not have an app. It also has no way to schedule any cleaning routine either through voice activation, or via a schedule on the remote control.

This robot is suitable for the technophobe who is wary about configuring any settings on an app, or setting a timed schedule. It reminds me of the ILife A4S remote control vacuum, or the Amaray A800 I looked at last year, for a back to basics clean without the hassle of an app.

The robot can be controlled by using the remote handset which you point at the robot to start or pause its activity.

You can also send the robot back to its charging station or configure it do clean in spot, or edge mode. Its default is Auto mode. When its battery is low, after around 2 hours cleaning, it will return to its dock to charge.

When vacuuming, the robot zig-zags across the room and moves with a defined pattern. To increase suction mode to a maximum of 2000Pa, double click the power switch when the robot is in use.

If you want to mop lightly soiled hard floors, switch the dustbin to the optional mopping module, filled with water. Attach the microfibre cloth, and start the robot.

The K700 has no boundaries to mark no-go areas, so if you want to prevent it from mopping the carpet, shut the door to the room or roll up a rug. The K700 will mop for over three hours and sweep up any debris on the floor.

I like these multi-function sweeping and mopping robots such as the iLife V8S, Deebot Ozmo 920, and the Roborock S5. You do not need to sweep the floor before mopping it – a very useful feature if you are in a hurry.

I do recommend however, using the mopping module daily so your floor does not get too soiled. This module – like other 2-in one robot vacuums I have tried, will only remove light soiling from the floor.

I do like that you can also add a disinfectant solution up to a ratio of 1:100 to the mopping tank, and rinse the tank after use, for extra peace of mind.

Although it was difficult for me to remember to use the Yeedi every day – I like to configure these robots to clean to a schedule, and forget about them.

Several times, I forgot to invoke the remote control at the normal time each day. However, once I started the robot it found all of the areas in the house to sweep or mop.

As the robot has no stored map data, sometimes, it has difficulty returning to its base, sometimes taking 20 minutes or so to find its charging station. I have reviewed so many robots which have an app, and know where to return to the base station, that I found it irritating sometimes.

However, for simplicity, this is a nice device. If you know a technophobe, who could benefit from a robot vacuum then the Yeedi K700 is perfect for them. But make sure they do not misplace the remote control.