Anker's Nebula Capsule smart projector is $85 off with this promo code

Smart projectors are neat workplace tools, because you can use them to easily share video content while in meetings or in the boardroom. Or, if you work from home, you enjoy a home theatre experience while typing out your reports or whatever.

We recently told you about the ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector, which was only on sale for a limited time. If you missed that flash discount, check out Anker's Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector. It's $265 on Amazon when the promo code CAPSULEV is applied during checkout. (Go here for more information about how to use promo codes on Amazon.)

Normally priced around $350, according to various price-tracker sites, it's currently $85 off.

The unique thing about this projector is that it can fit into the palm of your hand and be used while on the go. Amazingly, despite its compact size, it projects up to 100 inches big. It also features a 4-hour-long battery with quick charging, a 360-degree speaker, HDMI and USB ports, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and screen mirroring via Airplay and Miracast.

Plus, thanks to Android 7.1, you can run the latest apps directly from the Nebula Capsule, including popular streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

We'd hurry up and grab this projector before the sale ends. While you're at it, check out Anker's official Amazon storefront for more deals. It currently has several devices marked down, including the Roav VIVA Alexa two-Port USB car charger for $35, reduced from $60.

