Apple will let you create stickers from your own photos and videos

Apple is expanding the types of stickers and the way you can use them on your iPhone or iPad when you message someone. Announced at WWDC 2023, a new custom sticker interface will let you create and use stickers from emojis, photos, and videos.

Your favorite emojis will automatically be available as stickers with different styles and expressions for you to insert into a text message. Next, you'll be able to transform your own photos and videos into stickers. And for this, you can turn a Live Photo of a short video into a sticker. By doing this, the subject of your photo will be isolated from the background and transformed into an animated sticker.

Further, you'll be able to add special effects to stickers to make them stand out. Any stickers you generate will be accessible from the app bar in iMessages where you can tap to insert them or drag and drop them into your message.

To conjure up a sticker from a photo or video, browse through your library and select the one you want to use. To use a live photo, just browse your list of albums and open the one for Live Photos.

The new sticker interface is built into iOS/iPadOS 17, which will be available as a public beta in July and slated for official release this fall.