The best laptops from CES 2023: Dual screens, a 3D display, and a Twist

The Yoga Book 9i. June Wan/ZDNET

CES 2023 brought many new and improved technologies, from farming equipment, electric pickup trucks, and computerized lipstick applicators, to upgrades to core tech products like smartphones, TVs, and laptops. The most anticipated tech conference in the world showcased the bounds of human innovation and how technology will continue to shape our lives.

Laptops have been at the center of portable technology for decades, and each year they experience a long list of upgrades and new features.

Some new features flop hard, but others become so popular that they change how we interact with our laptops and what we expect from new ones.

Our experts at ZDNET rounded up the best laptops from this year's CES and what makes them innovative and the products of tomorrow. Some of these laptops won't be hitting the market for a couple of months, but some, like other cool tech seen at CES 2023, are available for purchase now.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1 Laptop

Yoga Book 9i Lenovo

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i debuted at CES 2023 with the novelty of being the first full-sized OLED dual-screen laptop. Each of the laptop's screens is 13.3 inches, has a 16:10 ratio, and is powered by Dolby Vision. Its Intel 13th-gen Core i7-U15 processors can support 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage.

The screens can be used in tandem, one on top of the other, or side by side, depending on the user's needs. Unlike other foldable laptops, the Yoga Book 9i still feels like a laptop, not a tablet connected to a keyboard. The Yoga Book 9i can be connected to a Bluetooth keyboard if typing on a touchscreen gets too weird.

The 2-in-1 laptop is priced at $2,100 and is anticipated to be available in June. For a more detailed review and description of this innovative laptop, check out ZDNET's Michael Gariffo's take on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

Lenovo

Lenovo brought a big "twist" to CES this year by announcing a new addition to its ThinkBook Plus series: the ThinkBook Plus Twist. This laptop's rotating display allows users to alternate between a clamshell or tablet position without compromising the display quality.

This laptop comes with 13th-gen Intel Core processors, a 13.3-inch OLED display, a 12-inch E Ink display, noise-canceling microphones, and improved wireless connectivity. Lenovo envisions the ThinkBook Plus Twist as ideal for traveling workers because of its versatile but powerful functionality.

Lenovo projects the ThinkBook Plus Twist to be available in June, priced at $1,649.

LG Gram Ultraslim

LG

LG's Gram Ultraslim impressed our laptop enthusiasts with its ultra-thin and lightweight frame. This laptop only weighs about 2 pounds and is slightly thicker on one side to make room for ports, making it the lightest and thinnest laptop on the market.

The Gram Ultraslim's tiny stature doesn't mean its specs are tiny too. This laptop boasts a 15.6-inch OLED display, a 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake processor, and a customizable storage space of up to 512GB.

Pricing for the Gram Ultraslim is unavailable at the time of writing this article, but it will be available overseas starting next month and in the US later this year.

Acer Predator Helios 18

Acer

Acer had an impressive lineup at CES this year, debuting a bold assembly of gaming laptops and monitors. We were impressed with Acer's Predator line for its propensity to challenge the status quo of gaming laptops.

In particular, the Acer Predator Helios 18 pleased laptop enthusiasts with its 18-inch, 16:10, OLED customizable display, 32GB of DDR 5 4800 RAM, and 2TB of storage. This laptop debuts with improved thermal technology, a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 or i7 HX processor, a backlit keyboard, and one free month of Xbox or PC Game Pass.

The Acer Predator Helios 18 will be available in the US beginning in April and is priced at $1,699.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16

Amazon

The Asus ProArt Studiobook stunned by being the first laptop to have a 3D display, no glasses needed.

This laptop's 16-inch OLED screen can bring anything to life with "Spacial Vision" technology. The ProArt Studiobook is geared towards designers, animators, artists, and other creative professionals to help them see their creations from all angles, as the laptop can hinge at a 180-degree angle.

Powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, this laptop also comes with an Nvidia 4000 Series GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 8TB SSD.

For now, it's unknown when this laptop will hit the market and how much it will be.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Image: HP

For some tech enthusiasts, going back to the basics is essential. Not too basic, of course, but just basic enough not to overwhelm people with a laundry list of choices. HP addresses the need for functional simplicity with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

This laptop comes with a 14-inch screen, a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. For all the simple but powerful specs this laptop has to offer, check out our coverage of the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

HP hasn't disclosed pricing or when this laptop will be available.