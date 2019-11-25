Black Friday 2019: Best IT repair and DIY tool deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Having the right tools makes repair and DIY jobs much quicker, easier, and more efficient. There's also less chance of causing more damage while repairing.

This is why I recommend all IT professionals who carry out repairs to have a decent toolkit, and this Black Friday you have the chance to pick up some tools at dramatically reduced prices.

Best IT repair and DIY tool deals

Repair Business Toolkit for $229

This is a great kit for someone who wants to buy the majority of the tools they will need in one go. This is a fantastic toolkit that contains a wide array of tools and consumables to tackle even complex jobs. All the tools are high-quality and will last a lifetime if looked after.

Get the Repair Business Toolkit for $229.99 (normally priced at $274.99) on Black Friday 2019.

Pro Tech Toolkit and Magnetic Mat Bundle for $60

This is a fantastic starter kit, containing most of the screwdriver bits that you need to get past even the sneakiest security fastener. The Pro Tech and Mag Mat Bundle is a $79.98 value, but you can get it for only $59.99 on Black Friday.

Essential Electronics Toolkit for $20

The Essential Electronics Toolkit is the perfect toolkit for the beginner. And priced at only $19.99 (normally $24.99) on Black Friday, this is now an absolute steal.

Mako Driver Kit for $25

The Mako Driver Kit contains all of the precision steel bits, the 4mm driver, and the flexible extension you need to service most modern devices. I've had one for years and used it a lot, and it still looks and works like new.

Priced at $24.99 (normally $29.99) on Black Friday.

Mahi Driver Kit for $25

The Mahi Driver Kit has bigger ¼-inch bits and a bigger, beefier driver to handle heavier jobs, such as PC builds or even working on a bike or car. This one is also a steal at only $24.99 (normally $34.99) on Black Friday.

Manta Driver Kit for $50

This is the Daddy Bear of repair kits. The Manta Driver Kit contains all of the bits and drivers found in the Mako and Mahi kits, plus a few extra bits, making it our most comprehensive kit for the ultimate repair enthusiast. Save $15 on Black Friday, with the special price of $49.99 (normally $64.99).

Wera Kraftform Plus 334/6 Screwdriver Set for $32

German-engineered screwdrivers with a lifetime warranty. Perfect for any busy workshop! These are tools that will last a lifetime.

Wera Kraftform Plus 160i/168i/6 Insulated Professional Screwdriver Set for $36

If you are looking for well-engineered screwdrivers that have insulated handles to keep you safe when poking around electricity, this Wera kit is simply impossible to beat. And they also come with a lifetime warranty.

Wera KK VDE 60i/68i/7 Insulated Interchangeable BladePouch Set for $33

A wonderful portable kit containing insulated screwdrivers, and they are stored in a pouch that keeps them from getting lost. And the interchangeable heads mean that this is a compact and lightweight kit.