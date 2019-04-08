Do you now trust Apple less?

The AirPower wireless charger story was an interesting one for sure. First teased at the iPhone X launch back in September 2017, a year later, after it failed to make an appearance at the iPhone XS launch, Apple tried to wipe all traces of the product off its website. And then, some six months later, the company sheepishly announced that it was pulling the plug on the project, claiming the product did "not achieve our high standards."

You have to go a ways back to find another example where Apple announced something that it later pulled the plug on. To 1996 in fact, and the Copeland operating system. But those were different times, and Apple is a company that now trades heavily on trust. And announcing a product, and then trying to make people forget that it had announced a product before finally coming clean and saying it's dead, is a very odd move for Apple.

And one that can erode trust.

And this isn't the first time that Apple has done things that have eroded trust in the past few years. The whole iPhone battery throttling debacle is another example of a situation that Apple handled badly. It's another incident showing the lack of transparency that Apple normally trades in.

It's almost as though when things are going great for Apple, the company hums along nicely, and operates in a very open way. But when things go bad, the company seems to cave in on itself, and those open traits vanish.

To err is human, and it really is OK that Apple showed off a product during a keynote that wasn't yet working right. But to allow that to drag on for a year and a half before finally admitting that it was fundamentally flawed feels awkward at the least. It was as if Apple was hoping that AirPower would go away if it didn't mention it, and it was only continued pondering by the tech press as to whether this product was ever going to ship that finally resulted in the truth.

So, does this make you trust Apple less? For me, it does. As I said, there's nothing wrong with making a mistake, but admitting to that mistake is step one to moving on, and this is something that Apple seems to have a problem doing.

