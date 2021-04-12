Google outage: Google Docs down

Tens of millions of Google Docs users in the US and UK tried and failed to get started on their workweek this morning of April 12. While many could open old documents, they couldn't create new ones.

According to Google:

Another Google report stated that while users were able to access Google Drive, they were also error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Downdetector reported many users were unable to get to Google Drive starting at 8:11 AM Eastern. Besides Google Docs and Drive, Google Sheets and Slides were also down for the count.

Users commiserated with each other with over 200,000 complaints on Twitter. Many students, back from spring break and facing assignment due dates, were especially miserable.

For now, the problem is continuing. Google tweeted: "We are aware of a service disruption and are working right now to resolve it. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Stay updated by following the Apps Status Dashboard

While you're waiting for Google Docs to return, may I suggest you download and install LibreOffice so you'll always have a working local office suite at your beck and call?

[Update 10:40am ET]: From Google Google Workspace Status Dashboard, "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 4/12/21, 12:00 PM with more information about this problem."

Developing Story....