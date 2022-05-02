Why you can trust ZDNet
How to pursue an IT career for $59, regardless of experience level

No tech experience? No problem. you can learn in-demand IT skills or turbocharge your current tech career even while working full-time.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you've been aiming for a higher-paying career in tech, you might feel like your lack of training is holding you back. This may especially be the case if you want to pursue IT roles, as recruiters in this industry specifically look for professional certifications. But whether you have tech experience of some kind or none at all, the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle contains training that could help you create a customized tech career path

Total novices can start with "CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)," which covers computer fundamentals that beginners should understand. However, if you have even the slightest bit of computer experience, you can dive into "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)" to study for the A+ exam and qualify for entry-level positions. And after you have some working experience under your belt, you can pursue a Network+ certification by learning with the N10-007 and N10-008 prep courses. Preparing for and earning these certifications will help endorse your foundational IT skills, and from there, you can branch out into different subsections of IT.

For example, if you find the cybersecurity field appealing, "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)" covers core security functions needed for IT security positions. After gaining these certs and some work experience, you'll qualify for "CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)" to learn best practices and how to apply security tools. Penetration testing and ethical hacking are covered in "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)" and "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)". "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)" explains cryptographic concepts, risk management, and more, and "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)" demonstrates security solutions that are used in complex environments plus much more.

Alternatively, if you're interested in cloud computing, CompTIA offers a few certifications that may help. You can earn a Linux certification by studying for "CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)" and develop in-demand cloud skills in  "CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003)". Another two courses, "CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)" and "CompTIA Server+ (SK0-005)" will help you earn server credentials.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

$59 at ZDNet Academy

These courses are offered by iCollege, which is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and has provided a broad range of tech classes since 2003. So not only can you take these courses remotely, but the skills are ideally suited to working from anywhere. 

Create the exact tech career you want, regardless of your current experience level. Purchase the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle while it's on sale for only $65.

